May 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MAY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1133.9342 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MAY 1133934.21 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 04 7.56% 2014 Interest May 03 15498.00 7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 23400.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 02 100010.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 03 50000.00 SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88 (25 States) Total 190778.88 Up to Saturday, May 11 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 06 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 8.29% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2487.00 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 09 110634.70 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 10 50000.00 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 (4 States) SDL 06.40%, 2013 Redemption May 11 81454.03 (27 States) Total 293803.17 Up to Saturday, May 18 SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 13 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 13 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 13 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 13 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 13 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 13 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 13 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 13 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 13 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 13 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 13 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 13 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 13 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 13 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 13 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 13 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 13 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 13 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 13 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest May 13 6802.25 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 42090.00 6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 01 55036.77 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 17 50000.00 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) Total 193216.56 Up to Friday, May 24 SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest May 20 2934.78 (26 States) 8.37% FRB 2014 Interest May 20 2092.50 10.79% 2015 Interest May 20 1447.72 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest May 21 2047.29 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 9.00% 2013 Redemption May 24 18301.40 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 62276.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 23 50000.00 Total 179933.31 Up to Friday, May 31 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 27 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 27 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 27 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 27 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 27 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 27 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 27 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 27 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 27 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 27 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 27 868.00 (2 States) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 9.81% 2013 Redemption May 30 115395.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 84327.75 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 31 50000.00 Total 276202.27 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. SDL: State development loan