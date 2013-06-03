Jun 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JUNE from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 866.2308 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JUNE 866230.80 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jun 08 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 36328.50 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 07 87629.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 07 50000.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Jun 08 12980.00 Total 238721.04 Up to Saturday, Jun 15 SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Jun 10 1559.37 (23 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 10 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 10556.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jun 12 72239.34 (28 States) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 30463.50 SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Jun 14 20076.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 14 58114.60 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 14 53758.00 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) Total 295983.03 Up to Saturday, Jun 22 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 17 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.15% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5297.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 87059.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 21 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00 Total 162440.77 Up to Saturday, Jun 29 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 24 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 24 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 24 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 109215.70 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 28 50000.00 Total 169085.96 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 