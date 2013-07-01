Jul 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JULY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 992.4932 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JULY 992493.17 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jul 06 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jul 02 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jul 02 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jul 02 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.24% FRB 2015 Interest Jul 02 2472.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jul 02 8074.86 8.38% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1257.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 29880.00 8.30% 2042 Interest Jul 02 9960.00 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jul 03 20175.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 04 95376.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 04 50000.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 253177.04 Up to Saturday, Jul 13 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 587.77 (4 States) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 338.32 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 08 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 08 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 08 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 08 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 08 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 08 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20 (BIHAR) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 32487.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 11 90741.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 12 50065.00 SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jul 13 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 13 1105.07 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 Total 232918.54 Up to Saturday, Jul 20 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 15 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 15 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 15 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 15 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 15 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 15 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 15 27841.50 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jul 18 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 18 100157.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 18 50005.00 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) Total 227217.86 Up to Saturday, Jul 27 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 22 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 22 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 22 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 22 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 25 60150.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 26 50000.00 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 131466.41 Up to Wednesday, Jul 31 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 06.20%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 82366.93 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Redemption Jul 30 64569.90 (19 States) Total 147713.33 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]