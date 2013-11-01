Nov 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in NOVEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1075.21333 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in NOVEMBER 1075213.33 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Nov 02 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 01 50000.00 Total 50000.00 Up to Saturday, Nov 09 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest Nov 05 1870.88 (25 States) 7.56% 2014 Interest Nov 05 15498.00 7.80% 2020 Interest Nov 05 23400.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.62% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2286.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 07 115920.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 07 50015.00 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 256031.10 Up to Saturday, Nov 16 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 11 189.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 1167.75 (4 States) SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest Nov 12 6802.25 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 15 347.60 (KERALA) 6.07% 2014 Interest Nov 15 12140.00 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 15 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 15 42090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 15 170907.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 15 50000.00 Total 312366.31 Up to Saturday, Nov 23 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 18 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 18 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 18 61.08 (4 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 1447.72 7.54% FRB 2014 Interest Nov 20 1885.00 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 25060.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 2047.29 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 113545.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 21 50015.00 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 Total 221207.46 Up to Saturday, Nov 30 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 25 19453.00 SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest Nov 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.00% 2014 Interest Nov 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 28 137835.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 28 50530.00 Total 235608.46 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]