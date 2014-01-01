Jan 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JANUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1009.3430 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JANUARY 1009342.96 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jan 04 7.57% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2271.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 7.73% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1159.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 29880.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 02 123170.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 02 50002.50 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 20175.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) Total 266493.09 Up to Saturday, Jan 11 SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 338.32 (KERALA) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 564.20 (BIHAR) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 09 110790.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 09 50080.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) Total 247227.51 Up to Saturday, Jan 18 SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jan 13 1105.07 (20 States) SDL 06.00%, 2014 Redemption Jan 13 3090.00 (MAHARASHTRA) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 15 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 15 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 16 60000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 16 - SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jan 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 18 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) Total 147167.60 Up to Saturday, Jan 25 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 20 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 20 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 428.00 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 20 4439.50 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jan 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 23 89070.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 23 50000.00 SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 25 125.48 Total 170434.04 Up to Friday, Jan 31 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 125544.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 30 51142.50 Total 178020.72 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]