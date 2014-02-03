Feb 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1268.7201 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in FEBRUARY 1268720.11 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Feb 01 SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 4816.46 Up to Saturday, Feb 08 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 03 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 03 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Feb 03 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Feb 03 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Feb 03 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Feb 03 25140.56 SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 95100.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 50000.00 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) Total 269716.10 Up to Saturday, Feb 15 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2931.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 12 3366.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 13 88060.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 14 50000.00 SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 29000.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 5.32% 2014 Redemption Feb 15 51330.00 Total 317340.19 Up to Saturday, Feb 22 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 17 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 17 21060.00 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 20 128060.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 20 50012.50 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Feb 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 222679.60 Up to Friday, Feb 28 SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 473.55 (2 States) 6.72% 2014 Redemption Feb 24 157867.93 SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 27 172600.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 27 54005.50 SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 28 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 28 11.61 (2 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 Total 454167.76 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included