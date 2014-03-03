Mar 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1006.20044 billion rupees.The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MARCH 1006200.44 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Mar 08 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Mar 03 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.38% 2015 Interest Mar 03 21307.88 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 06 159030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 06 50037.50 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 254535.06 Up to Saturday, Mar 15 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 10 19240.00 SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 951.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 1369.25 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 11 7635.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 127030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 13 50020.00 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) Total 226381.10 Up to Saturday, Mar 22 SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 18 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 18 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 101020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 20 50022.50 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 31154.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) Total 232711.46 Up to Saturday, Mar 29 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 24 91.83 (3 States) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 05.80%, 2014 Redemption Mar 26 2058.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 169319.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 55795.30 SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 292572.82 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]