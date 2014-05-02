May 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MAY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1407.81113 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MAY 1407811.13 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 03 7.56% 2014 Interest May 03 15439.44 7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 26130.00 Total 41569.44 Up to Saturday, May 10 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 05 1870.88 (25 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest May 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest May 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest May 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest May 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.62% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2286.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 115120.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 60000.00 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) Total 231227.93 Up to Saturday, May 17 SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest May 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 12 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 12 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 12 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 12 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 12 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 12 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 12 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 12 1167.75 (4 States) 11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 2982.62 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 15 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 15 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 15 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 15 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 15 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 15 22127.50 9.15% 2024 Interest May 15 42090.00 6.07% 2014 Redemption May 15 288067.30 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 79030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 15 50010.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) Total 495768.27 Up to Saturday, May 24 SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 19 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest May 19 2934.78 (26 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 19 588.00 (2 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 539.16 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00 7.54% FRB 2014 Redemption May 20 51885.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest May 21 1092.02 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest May 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest May 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest May 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest May 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest May 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 22 74003.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 22 60000.00 SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 Total 265653.75 Up to Saturday, May 31 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 26 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 26 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 26 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 26 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 26 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 26 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 26 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 26 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 (2 States) 8.83% 2023 Interest May 26 21192.00 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 05.70%, 2014 Redemption May 28 87120.33 (19 States) 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 29 50000.00 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 10.00% 2014 Redemption May 30 14738.15 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 177643.00 Total 373591.74 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]