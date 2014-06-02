Jun 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JUNE from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1004.40415 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JUNE 1004404.15 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jun 07 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 40365.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 153083.10 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 60020.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 07 35819.00 Total 328842.09 Up to Saturday, Jun 14 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Jun 09 12817.80 SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Jun 10 1559.37 (23 States) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 39735.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 12 83073.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 12 50000.00 SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Jun 14 19878.80 Total 288817.51 Up to Saturday, Jun 21 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 16 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 16 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 16 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 16 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 16 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 19 81102.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 19 60000.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.92% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5798.00 Total 170112.42 Up to Saturday, Jun 28 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jun 23 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 23 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 23 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 23 3675.00 9.23% 2043 Interest Jun 23 23292.96 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 26 91345.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 26 56860.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 Total 188152.43 Up to Monday, Jun 30 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 27390.00 Total 28479.70 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included