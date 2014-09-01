Sep 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in SEPTEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1133.04288 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in SEPTEMBER 1133042.88 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Sep 06 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.38% 2015 Interest Sep 03 21175.71 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 04 190000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 04 50073.00 SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) Total 276207.71 Up to Saturday, Sep 13 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 08 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 08 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 08 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 09 19240.00 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 951.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 11 1369.25 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 11 123000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 11 60045.00 SDL 09.60%, 2018 Interest Sep 12 691.20 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 603.12 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 556.03 (2 States) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 268.90 (3 States) SDL 09.70%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 970.00 (2 States) SDL 09.71%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 1475.92 (2 States) Total 242683.36 Up to Saturday, Sep 20 SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Sep 15 1103.57 (11 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 15 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 15 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 15 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 15 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 15 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 15 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 15 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 15 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 15 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 15 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 15 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 15 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 18 87000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 18 50150.00 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Sep 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 706.91 (3 States) Total 156380.27 Up to Saturday, Sep 27 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 22 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 22 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 22 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 22 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 22 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 440.48 (2 States) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 22 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 22 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 22 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 22 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 22 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 22 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 22 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 22 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 22 634.11 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 23 91.83 (3 States) 8.20% 2025 Interest Sep 24 36900.00 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Sep 25 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sep 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sep 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sep 25 4507.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 25 161050.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 25 134082.80 SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.45%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 680.40 (4 States) SDL 09.46%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 439.89 (3 States) SDL 09.47%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 937.53 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 616.20 (2 States) SDL 09.49%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 11.86 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 433477.97 Up to Tuesday, Sep 30 SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sep 29 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sep 29 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sep 29 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sep 29 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 29 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 29 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sep 29 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sep 29 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sep 29 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sep 29 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Sep 29 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 29 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Sep 29 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Sep 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Sep 30 19780.00 Total 24293.57 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]