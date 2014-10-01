Oct 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1369.3446 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in OCTOBER 1369344.64 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Oct 04 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 01 133531.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 01 60000.00 SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Oct 04 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Oct 04 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 04 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 04 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Oct 04 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 196759.65 Up to Saturday, Oct 11 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct 07 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 07 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 07 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 07 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 07 1167.94 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 09 158200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 09 60000.00 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 Total 301434.09 Up to Saturday, Oct 18 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Oct 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 13 25806.00 SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 125200.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 16 60000.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) Total 245476.62 Up to Saturday, Oct 25 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct 20 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Oct 20 4819.50 7.32% 2014 Redemption Oct 20 86313.23 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 22 139150.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 22 60000.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 25 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 25 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 25 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 25 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 25 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 25 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Oct 25 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Oct 25 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Oct 25 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Oct 25 2397.00 (4 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Oct 25 9.41 (MIZORAM) Total 348317.53 Up to Friday, Oct 31 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Redemption Oct 29 10791.89 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 30 195500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 30 60000.00 Total 277356.75 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included