Dec 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in DECEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1278.4997 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in DECEMBER 1278499.65 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Dec 06 10.25% 2021 Interest Dec 01 13434.33 8.60% 2028 Interest Dec 02 28810.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Dec 03 19292.00 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Dec 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 04 130030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 04 60000.00 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Dec 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Dec 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 40365.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) Total 310252.14 Up to Saturday, Dec 13 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Dec 08 11716.09 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 08 35819.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Dec 09 16540.00 SDL 07.32%, 2014 Redemption Dec 10 44165.14 (23 States) 8.12% 2020 Interest Dec 10 30856.00 SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 35.40 (2 States) 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 11 112007.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 11 60581.30 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 39735.00 Total 406083.52 Up to Saturday, Dec 20 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 15 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 15 19206.01 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 18 128926.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 18 60000.00 SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) Total 227620.76 Up to Saturday, Dec 27 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.65% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 22 5622.50 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 22 3675.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Dec 23 35291.96 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 394.50 (BIHAR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 24 171000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 24 60000.00 SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 486.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Dec 26 1802.00 (4 States) 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 27 2900.00 Total 296103.53 Up to Wednesday, Dec 31 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00 Total 38439.70 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]