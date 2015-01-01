Jan 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JANUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1288.33943 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JANUARY 1288339.43 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jan 03 SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 762.30 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 234.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 891.10 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 328.65 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 611.00 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 554.72 (TAMIL NADU) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 01 60000.00 8.83% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2649.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 9.11% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1366.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 34860.00 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jan 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 20175.00 Total 160807.24 Up to Saturday, Jan 10 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 05 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 06 135000.00 SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 338.32 (KERALA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 08 115000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 08 30000.00 SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jan 09 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 09 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 09 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jan 09 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 37485.00 Total 365924.85 Up to Saturday, Jan 17 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 12 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 12 245.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Redemption Jan 13 32588.41 (20 States) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 15 106605.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 15 28090.00 SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jan 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jan 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 253558.02 Up to Saturday, Jan 24 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 19 266.54 (8 States) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 19 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jan 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 22 30017.50 SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jan 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 351.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jan 23 673.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 24 157500.00 Total 221046.68 Up to Saturday, Jan 31 SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 27 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 27 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 27 125.48 8.40% 2024 Interest Jan 28 27300.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 29 185500.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 29 60000.00 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) Total 287002.65 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]