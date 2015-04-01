Apr 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in APRIL from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 891.7746 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in APRIL 891774.60 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Apr 04 SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 04 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 04 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 04 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 04 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 04 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 3228.65 Up to Saturday, Apr 11 SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 06 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 06 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 06 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 06 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 06 1167.94 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Apr 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Apr 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 09 131102.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 09 65562.80 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 26520.00 Total 279899.39 Up to Saturday, Apr 18 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 13 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1072.50 (2 States) 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 13 25806.00 SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Apr 16 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 309.75 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Apr 16 133.65 (2 States) 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 110033.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 16 60020.00 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) Total 235845.55 Up to Saturday, Apr 25 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 20 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 20 4819.50 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Redemption Apr 21 3111.75 (KERALA) 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 2397.00 (4 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Apr 23 9.41 (MIZORAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 23 38320.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60321.20 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) Total 164496.00 Up to Thursday, Apr 30 SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1746.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 655.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 133030.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 60000.00 Total 208305.01 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]