Jun 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JUNE from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1850.1828 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JUNE 1850182.76 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jun 06 8.17% 2044 Interest Jun 01 15523.00 8.60% 2028 Interest Jun 02 36120.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 04 105438.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 04 60020.00 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 40365.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) Total 295078.81 Up to Saturday, Jun 13 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 08 35819.00 6.49% 2015 Redemption Jun 08 372766.59 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Jun 09 30185.50 SDL 08.16%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 938.40 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 817.00 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 1124.75 (2 States) SDL 08.19%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 40.95 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.20%, 2024 Interest Jun 10 32.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.24%, 2020 Interest Jun 10 494.40 (TAMIL NADU) 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 10 30856.00 SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Jun 11 35.40 (2 States) 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 11 33822.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 11 115252.30 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 11 60000.00 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 39735.00 7.17% 2015 Redemption Jun 13 342574.45 Total 1085300.63 Up to Saturday, Jun 20 SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 15 152.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.35%, 2015 Redemption Jun 15 2171.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Redemption Jun 15 22617.43 (10 States) SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Jun 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 110317.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 18 50340.00 SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) Total 204052.05 Up to Saturday, Jun 27 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.36% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 22 5434.00 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Jun 23 36676.46 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 24 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.24%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 2327.80 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1856.25 (4 States) SDL 08.26%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1177.05 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2024 Interest Jun 24 1116.45 (4 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 486.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Jun 25 1802.00 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 25 123748.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 25 30786.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 Total 227311.58 Up to Tuesday, Jun 30 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 37350.00 Total 38439.70 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]