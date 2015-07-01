Jul 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JULY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1326.9169 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JULY 1326916.85 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jul 04 SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 762.30 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 234.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 891.10 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 328.65 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 611.00 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 554.72 (TAMIL NADU) 12.30% 2016 Interest Jul 02 8074.86 8.66% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1299.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 37350.00 8.83% FRB 2015 Redemption Jul 02 62649.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 02 88015.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 02 50021.60 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jul 03 20175.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) Total 302726.45 Up to Saturday, Jul 11 SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 338.32 (KERALA) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 09 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 09 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 09 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 09 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jul 09 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 09 126000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 09 60000.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) Total 274704.76 Up to Friday, Jul 17 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 405.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 446.60 (2 States) SDL 08.13%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1626.00 (4 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1261.70 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 631.63 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 938.40 (2 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 15 27841.50 SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 16 110270.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 16 60000.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 257613.91 Up to Saturday, Jul 25 SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 20 266.54 (8 States) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 20 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 20 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 428.00 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jul 20 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 20 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 20 4439.50 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 351.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jul 23 673.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 23 169544.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 23 60035.00 SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.64% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 133.70 Total 271064.83 Up to Thursday, Jul 30 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1408.75 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 483.60 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 605.25 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2181.60 (4 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1031.48 (4 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2025.00 (2 States) 8.40% 2024 Interest Jul 28 37800.00 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 30 109000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 30 60017.00 Total 220806.89 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 