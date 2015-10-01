Oct 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1282.01004 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in OCTOBER 1282010.04 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Oct 03 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 01 85524.00 SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Oct 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 88752.65 Up to Saturday, Oct 10 SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1167.94 (2 States) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 41.85 (GOA) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 06 60000.00 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 08 139020.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 08 61811.10 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Oct 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 Total 283910.63 Up to Saturday, Oct 17 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 12 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 12 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 12 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 12 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Oct 12 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 12 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 12 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 12 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 12 26520.00 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Redemption Oct 13 56120.27 (27 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 603.75 (2 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 987.35 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 899.81 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 808.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 15 95000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 15 60290.00 SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Oct 16 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 309.75 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Oct 16 133.65 (2 States) 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 16 21721.00 9.85% 2015 Redemption Oct 16 78040.95 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 413325.30 Up to Friday, Oct 23 SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 19 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 19 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 19 33.00 (MANIPUR) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Oct 19 4819.50 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 20 451.11 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 21 107530.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 21 60411.10 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Oct 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 2397.00 (4 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Oct 23 9.41 (MIZORAM) 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 23 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 23 3210.00 Total 223706.49 Up to Saturday, Oct 31 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 26 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 26 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 26 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.68% 2023 Interest Oct 27 13440.00 SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 1030.40 (3 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 604.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 121.05 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 484.80 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 809.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 405.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 1746.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 655.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 29 173054.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 29 60000.00 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 Total 272314.97 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]