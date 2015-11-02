Nov 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in NOVEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1181.0083 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in NOVEMBER 1181008.33 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Nov 07 7.80% 2020 Interest Nov 03 29250.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 05 88800.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 05 60035.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest Nov 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.90% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2370.00 Total 187783.03 Up to Friday, Nov 13 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 09 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 09 36478.50 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.24% 2033 Interest Nov 10 28428.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 10 95020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 10 60060.00 SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 13 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 411.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 412.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 825.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 1240.50 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 414.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 374.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest Nov 13 561.53 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 13 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 673.60 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 13 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 505.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 13 84.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 949.50 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest Nov 13 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 13 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 13 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 13 1167.75 (4 States) 7.88% 2030 Interest Nov 13 29944.00 Total 273710.97 Up to Saturday, Nov 21 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 16 347.60 (KERALA) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 16 9.25 (MIZORAM) 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 16 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 16 42090.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08 (4 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Redemption Nov 18 3887.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 19 204000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 19 60020.00 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 27566.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 386166.96 Up to Friday, Nov 27 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 23 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 23 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 23 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 23 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 23 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 23 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 8.15% 2026 Interest Nov 24 35244.35 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 26 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest Nov 26 843.00 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest Nov 26 1846.25 (3 States) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 26 126.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.45%, 2024 Interest Nov 26 2830.75 (6 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest Nov 26 909.45 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) 8.83% 2023 Interest Nov 26 36644.50 7.72% 2025 Interest Nov 26 25090.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 26 101017.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 26 60030.00 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 60.90 (GOA) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 1058.20 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 366.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 612.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Nov 27 818.00 (2 States) Total 314055.84 Up to Monday, Nov 30 SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 30 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 30 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 30 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 30 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 30 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Nov 30 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest Nov 30 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest Nov 30 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest Nov 30 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest Nov 30 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest Nov 30 551.40 (KERALA) 10.25% 2021 Interest Nov 30 13434.33 Total 19291.55 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 