Dec 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in DECEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1517.3305 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in DECEMBER 1517330.50 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Dec 05 8.17% 2044 Interest Dec 01 28186.50 8.60% 2028 Interest Dec 02 36120.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Dec 03 19292.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 03 115000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 03 60137.50 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Dec 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Dec 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Dec 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Dec 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 40365.00 Total 315645.03 Up to Friday, Dec 11 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 07 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 07 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 07 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 07 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Dec 09 30185.50 SDL 08.16%, 2024 Interest Dec 10 938.40 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2024 Interest Dec 10 817.00 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2024 Interest Dec 10 1124.75 (2 States) SDL 08.19%, 2024 Interest Dec 10 40.95 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.20%, 2024 Interest Dec 10 32.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Dec 10 205.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.24%, 2020 Interest Dec 10 494.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Dec 10 576.80 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Dec 10 1031.25 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Dec 10 248.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Dec 10 538.20 (TELANGANA) 8.12% 2020 Interest Dec 10 30856.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 10 200100.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 10 50070.00 SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Dec 11 35.40 (2 States) 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 Total 399794.40 Up to Saturday, Dec 19 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 14 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 14 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 14 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 14 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 14 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 14 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 14 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 14 39735.00 7.68% 2023 Interest Dec 15 15744.00 SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.33%, 2015 Redemption Dec 16 3743.76 (KERALA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 18 145005.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 17 60035.00 SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1567.50 (4 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Dec 18 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.73% 2034 Interest Dec 19 1732.88 SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 290632.19 Up to Wednesday, Dec 23 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 21 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 21 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 21 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 21 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 21 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 21 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 21 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 21 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 21 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 21 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 21 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) 7.80% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 5070.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 22 11392.50 8.13% 2045 Interest Dec 22 14634.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Dec 23 36676.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 23 146150.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 23 50000.00 Total 277570.62 Up to Thursday, Dec 31 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 27 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 27 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 27 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 27 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Dec 27 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 27 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 27 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 27 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 27 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 27 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 27 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Dec 27 122.70 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Dec 27 1517.00 (3 States) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Dec 27 1128.88 (2 States) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Dec 27 891.87 (4 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Dec 27 30.86 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2024 Interest Dec 27 2327.80 (5 States) SDL 08.25%, 2024 Interest Dec 27 1856.25 (4 States) SDL 08.26%, 2024 Interest Dec 27 1177.05 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2024 Interest Dec 27 1116.45 (4 States) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Dec 27 310.50 (UTTARAKHAND) 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 28 2900.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 37350.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 31 110000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 31 68000.00 Total 233688.26 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 