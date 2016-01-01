Jan 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JANUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1139.47155 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JANUARY 1139471.55 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jan 02 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 01 68000.00 SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 762.30 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 234.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 891.10 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 328.65 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 611.00 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jan 01 554.72 (TAMIL NADU) 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 8.15% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1222.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 37350.00 Total 145493.76 Up to Friday, Jan 08 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jan 04 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jan 04 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jan 04 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jan 04 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jan 04 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 04 20175.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 07 95987.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 07 70000.00 SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 338.32 (KERALA) Total 204085.08 Up to Saturday, Jan 16 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jan 11 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 11 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jan 11 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jan 11 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jan 11 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 11 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 11 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 11 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jan 11 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 11 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 11 37485.00 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 13 15525.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jan 14 405.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Jan 14 446.60 (2 States) SDL 08.13%, 2025 Interest Jan 14 1626.00 (4 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Jan 14 1261.70 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Jan 14 631.63 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Jan 14 938.40 (2 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 14 135000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 14 60000.00 SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 41.40 (GOA) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 31.09 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 622.50 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 624.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 541.45 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 250.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 626.25 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.36%, 2025 Interest Jan 15 627.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jan 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 Total 359787.84 Up to Friday, Jan 22 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jan 18 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jan 18 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 18 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jan 18 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jan 18 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jan 18 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.61%, 2016 Redemption Jan 18 7271.64 (8 States) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jan 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jan 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.32%, 2016 Redemption Jan 20 3281.10 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Redemption Jan 20 1720.14 (HARYANA) SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 22 100120.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 21 60020.00 SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) Total 195307.48 Up to Saturday, Jan 30 SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 25 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 25 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 25 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 25 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jan 25 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jan 25 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jan 25 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jan 25 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jan 25 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jan 25 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jan 25 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Interest Jan 25 351.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 25 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jan 25 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jan 25 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jan 25 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jan 25 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jan 25 673.50 (WEST BENGAL) 7.64% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 25 133.70 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 27 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Jan 28 1408.75 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Jan 28 483.60 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Jan 28 605.25 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Jan 28 2181.60 (4 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Jan 28 1031.48 (4 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jan 28 2025.00 (2 States) 8.40% 2024 Interest Jan 28 37800.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 28 98000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 28 60000.00 SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jan 29 621.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Jan 29 2072.50 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Jan 29 415.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Jan 29 2306.03 (5 States) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Jan 29 447.20 (4 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jan 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) Total 234797.39 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]