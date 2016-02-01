Feb 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1324.2559 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in FEBRUARY 1324255.90 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Feb 06 SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 01 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Feb 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Feb 02 27863.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Feb 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Feb 02 37204.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 04 138100.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 04 60000.00 SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) Total 328606.06 Up to Friday, Feb 12 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Feb 11 2035.15 (5 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Feb 11 1537.34 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Feb 11 1381.68 (5 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 128000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 11 60007.50 SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 577.50 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 1652.00 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Feb 12 1943.45 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 238020.51 Up to Saturday, Feb 20 SDL 08.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 15 132.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 15 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 15 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 15 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 15 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 15 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 15 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 15 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 15 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 15 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 15 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 15 247.25 (HARYANA) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 37544.46 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 17 18322.20 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 93100.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 60000.00 SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) Total 291885.25 Up to Friday, Feb 26 SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 473.55 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2019 Interest Feb 25 400.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Feb 25 475.57 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Feb 25 1936.03 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Feb 25 787.06 (6 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Feb 25 403.50 (ASSAM) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Feb 25 2424.00 (3 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 25 247000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 25 80040.00 SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 517.50 (4 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 2362.65 (6 States) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 622.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Feb 26 207.75 (KERALA) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Redemption Feb 26 9863.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Redemption Feb 26 6430.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Redemption Feb 26 6230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Redemption Feb 26 6517.35 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Redemption Feb 26 3407.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Redemption Feb 26 5246.24 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 397434.81 Up to Monday, Feb 29 SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Feb 29 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Feb 29 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Feb 29 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Feb 29 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 29 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Feb 29 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Feb 29 682.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 29 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 29 11.61 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 29 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 29 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 29 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 29 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 29 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 29 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 29 35377.50 Total 68309.26 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 