Mar 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1384.7643 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MARCH 1384764.27 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Mar 05 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 869.20 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 03 144000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 03 60000.00 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) Total 214525.82 Up to Friday, Mar 11 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Mar 08 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 08 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 08 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 08 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 08 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 08 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 08 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 08 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 82.10 (GOA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 61.65 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 2180.95 (5 States) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 1524.40 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 783.75 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 19240.00 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 505.69 (2 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 360.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 540.60 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 36.08 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.04%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 904.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.06%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 181.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.06%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 906.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 09.08%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 908.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 10 110050.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 10 75010.00 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Mar 11 403.00 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Mar 11 472.25 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 404.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Mar 11 606.00 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Mar 11 1553.28 (6 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Mar 11 1944.00 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Mar 11 1015.00 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 951.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 1369.25 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 11 7635.00 Total 259938.32 Up to Saturday, Mar 19 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2018 Interest Mar 14 691.20 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 603.12 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 556.03 (2 States) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 268.90 (3 States) SDL 09.70%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 970.00 (2 States) SDL 09.71%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 1475.92 (2 States) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 17 241120.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 17 60015.30 SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) Total 315594.51 Up to Wednesday, Mar 23 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 21 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 21 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 706.91 (3 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 407.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 1901.28 (7 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 1838.25 (3 States) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83 (3 States) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 23 78309.20 Total 166302.86 Up to Thursday, Mar 31 SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 111.13 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 1246.00 (4 States) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 447.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 469.88 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 448.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 89.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 899.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 27 36900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 200030.00 SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 28 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Mar 28 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.45%, 2024 Interest Mar 28 680.40 (4 States) SDL 09.46%, 2024 Interest Mar 28 439.89 (3 States) SDL 09.47%, 2024 Interest Mar 28 937.53 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Mar 28 616.20 (2 States) SDL 09.49%, 2024 Interest Mar 28 11.86 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Redemption Mar 28 467.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Redemption Mar 28 519.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Redemption Mar 28 519.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Redemption Mar 28 2349.82 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Redemption Mar 28 882.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Redemption Mar 28 1817.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Redemption Mar 28 12357.01 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Mar 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Mar 30 28466.89 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 31 132000.00 Total 428402.75 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 