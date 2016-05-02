May 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MAY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1143.23648 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MAY 1143236.48 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, May 07 7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 29250.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 05 101140.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 05 60020.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 06 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest May 06 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest May 06 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest May 06 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest May 06 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest May 06 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 06 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 06 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 06 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.90% FRB 2016 Redemption May 07 62370.00 Total 260108.03 Up to Friday, May 13 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 09 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 09 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 09 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 09 36478.50 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.24% 2033 Interest May 10 35844.00 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1167.75 (4 States) 7.88% 2030 Interest May 11 35066.00 SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.42%, 2024 Interest May 12 673.60 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 12 505.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest May 12 84.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 12 949.50 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 12 917.91 (4 States) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.87%, 2016 Redemption May 12 4157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Redemption May 12 5197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Redemption May 12 5197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Redemption May 12 13590.25 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Redemption May 12 9163.11 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Redemption May 12 1347.48 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Redemption May 12 589.10 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Redemption May 12 11216.82 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Redemption May 12 1557.49 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Redemption May 12 156.04 (MIZORAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 12 170120.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 12 0.00 SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest May 13 131.63 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2025 Interest May 13 121.65 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest May 13 1339.80 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest May 13 1628.00 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest May 13 2995.13 (5 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest May 13 204.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest May 13 418.71 (3 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest May 13 409.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest May 13 411.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest May 13 412.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest May 13 825.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest May 13 1240.50 (2 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest May 13 414.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest May 13 374.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest May 13 561.53 (TELANGANA) Total 358716.73 Up to Friday, May 20 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 16 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 16 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 16 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 16 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 16 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 16 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest May 16 42090.00 SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 16 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest May 16 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest May 16 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest May 16 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest May 16 9.25 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 19 101220.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 19 60002.00 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00 Total 273216.90 Up to Friday, May 27 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest May 23 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest May 23 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest May 23 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest May 23 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest May 23 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 23 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 23 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 23 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 23 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 23 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 23 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 23 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 23 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 23 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 23 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 23 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 23 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 23 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 23 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest May 23 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 8.15% 2026 Interest May 24 35244.35 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.83% 2023 Interest May 25 36644.50 7.72% 2025 Interest May 25 33196.00 SDL 08.03%, 2025 Interest May 26 401.50 (ORISSA) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest May 26 1263.25 (3 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest May 26 1173.00 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest May 26 1807.61 (5 States) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest May 26 491.40 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2024 Interest May 26 843.00 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2024 Interest May 26 1846.25 (3 States) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest May 26 126.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.45%, 2024 Interest May 26 2830.75 (6 States) SDL 08.46%, 2024 Interest May 26 909.45 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 26 0.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 26 60000.00 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest May 27 60.90 (GOA) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest May 27 1058.20 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest May 27 366.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest May 27 818.00 (2 States) Total 231903.28 Up to Tuesday, May 31 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 30 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 30 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 30 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 30 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 30 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest May 30 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest May 30 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest May 30 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest May 30 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest May 30 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest May 30 551.40 (KERALA) Total 19291.55 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 