Aug 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in AUGUST from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1547.4224 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in AUGUST 1547422.40 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Aug 06 SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 27863.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 37204.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 04 141100.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 04 60020.00 SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) Total 331140.06 Up to Friday, Aug 12 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 SDL 08.40%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 294.00 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 549.90 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.47%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 635.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.48%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 424.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1114.31 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.51%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1063.75 (HARYANA) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.52%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 426.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1066.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 1067.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2026 Interest Aug 10 384.75 (ASSAM) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 27750.00 SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 2035.15 (5 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1537.34 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Aug 11 1381.68 (5 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 11 106100.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 11 60000.00 SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Aug 12 577.50 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Aug 12 1652.00 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Aug 12 1943.45 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.85%, 2016 Redemption Aug 12 3132.75 (HARYANA) Total 231035.47 Up to Saturday, Aug 20 SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Aug 16 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Aug 16 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Aug 16 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Aug 16 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Aug 16 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 16 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Aug 16 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 16 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Aug 16 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Aug 16 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Aug 16 247.25 (HARYANA) 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 37544.46 7.02% 2016 Redemption Aug 16 394303.35 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 18 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 18 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 18 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 18 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 18 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 18 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 18 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 18 156109.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 18 50000.00 SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) Total 720742.65 Up to Friday, Aug 26 SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Redemption Aug 22 18786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 424.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 473.55 (2 States) SDL 08.63%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 504.86 (6 States) SDL 08.65%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 594.69 (3 States) SDL 08.66%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 259.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.67%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 1517.25 (2 States) SDL 08.69%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 977.63 (2 States) SDL 08.72%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 436.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.76%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 525.60 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.82%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 1918.35 (2 States) SDL 08.83%, 2026 Interest Aug 24 1103.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2019 Interest Aug 25 400.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 475.57 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 1936.03 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 787.06 (6 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 403.50 (ASSAM) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Aug 25 1414.00 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 25 130000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 25 0.00 SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Aug 26 517.50 (4 States) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Aug 26 2362.65 (6 States) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Aug 26 207.75 (KERALA) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Redemption Aug 26 10925.78 (4 States) Total 197762.54 Up to Wednesday, Aug 31 SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Aug 29 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Aug 29 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Aug 29 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Aug 29 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Aug 29 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Aug 29 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 29 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 29 11.61 (2 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Aug 29 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 29 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 29 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Aug 29 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 29 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Aug 29 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Aug 29 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 29 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 29 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 29 35377.50 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 66741.66 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]