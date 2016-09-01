Sep 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in SEPTEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1474.3777 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in SEPTEMBER 1474377.65 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Sep 03 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 01 180000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 01 50020.00 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 869.20 (3 States) Total 237014.02 Up to Friday, Sep 09 SDL 08.71%, 2016 Redemption Sep 04 8348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 06 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 06 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 06 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 06 134.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 08 199010.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 08 100015.00 SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Sep 09 82.10 (GOA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Sep 09 61.65 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Sep 09 2180.95 (5 States) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Sep 09 1524.40 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Sep 09 783.75 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.51%, 2026 Interest Sep 09 851.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.53%, 2026 Interest Sep 09 1748.65 (7 States) SDL 08.55%, 2026 Interest Sep 09 427.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.57%, 2026 Interest Sep 09 642.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2026 Interest Sep 09 643.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2026 Interest Sep 09 1290.00 (BIHAR) 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 09 19240.00 Total 356949.17 Up to Saturday, Sep 17 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 505.69 (2 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 360.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 540.60 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 36.08 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.04%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 904.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.06%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 181.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.06%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 906.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 09.08%, 2024 Interest Sep 10 908.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Sep 12 403.00 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Sep 12 472.25 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2020 Interest Sep 12 404.00 (ORISSA) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Sep 12 606.00 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Sep 12 1553.28 (6 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Sep 12 1417.50 (3 States) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Sep 12 1015.00 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Sep 12 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Sep 12 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 12 951.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 12 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 12 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 12 1369.25 (2 States) SDL 09.60%, 2018 Interest Sep 12 691.20 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 603.12 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 556.03 (2 States) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 268.90 (3 States) SDL 09.70%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 485.00 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.71%, 2024 Interest Sep 12 1475.92 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 12 7635.00 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 15 142110.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 16 50045.00 SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) Total 233979.90 Up to Friday, Sep 23 SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 19 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 19 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 19 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 19 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 19 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 19 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 19 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Sep 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 37.91 (2 States) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Redemption Sep 20 8348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 440.48 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 22 140040.00 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2026 Interest Sep 23 880.72 (5 States) SDL 08.09%, 2026 Interest Sep 23 1213.50 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Sep 23 407.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Sep 23 1901.28 (7 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Sep 23 1225.50 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 23 91.83 (3 States) Total 241389.20 Up to Friday, Sep 30 SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 111.13 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 1246.00 (4 States) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 447.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 469.88 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Sep 24 448.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 89.90 (PUNJAB) 8.20% 2025 Interest Sep 24 36900.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 26 65691.50 SDL 08.02%, 2025 Interest Sep 26 320.80 (2 States) SDL 08.03%, 2025 Interest Sep 26 401.50 (ORISSA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Sep 26 603.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Sep 26 543.38 (4 States) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 26 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 26 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 26 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 26 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 26 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.45%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 680.40 (4 States) SDL 09.46%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 439.89 (3 States) SDL 09.47%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 937.53 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 616.20 (2 States) SDL 09.49%, 2024 Interest Sep 26 11.86 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Sep 26 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sep 26 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sep 26 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sep 26 4507.50 SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Sep 28 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Sep 28 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 29 191010.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 29 50030.00 SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Sep 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Sep 30 28466.89 Total 405045.37 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included