Oct 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1104.8413 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in OCTOBER 1104841.27 =========================================================== Up to Friday, Oct 07 SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Redemption Oct 03 6262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1167.94 (2 States) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 06 41.85 (GOA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 06 122025.10 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 06 60050.00 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 424.50 (BIHAR) Total 199996.31 Up to Saturday, Oct 15 SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 10 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 10 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 10 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 10 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 10 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 10 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 403.99 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Oct 10 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 704.25 (BIHAR) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Oct 10 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 10 4095.00 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 13 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 13 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 13 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 13 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 13 25740.00 7.73% 2034 Interest Oct 13 17006.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 13 149000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 13 60000.00 SDL 07.95%, 2025 Interest Oct 14 546.56 (3 States) SDL 07.96%, 2025 Interest Oct 14 1138.28 (3 States) SDL 07.97%, 2025 Interest Oct 14 747.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.98%, 2025 Interest Oct 14 2474.52 (4 States) SDL 07.99%, 2025 Interest Oct 14 599.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.01%, 2025 Interest Oct 14 600.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 603.75 (2 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 987.35 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 899.81 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 15 808.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 311536.08 Up to Friday, Oct 21 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Oct 17 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Oct 17 309.75 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Oct 17 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Oct 17 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Oct 17 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Oct 17 133.65 (2 States) 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 17 21721.00 SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Redemption Oct 18 1593.52 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Redemption Oct 18 500.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 1249.88 (2 States) 7.59% 2029 Interest Oct 19 33396.00 SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Oct 20 865.83 (5 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest Oct 20 1128.00 (2 States) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest Oct 20 750.94 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.02%, 2026 Interest Oct 20 962.40 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 20 451.11 (4 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 20 157000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 20 60000.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 311.25 (RAJASTHAN) Total 290713.18 Up to Saturday, Oct 29 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 24 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 24 3210.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 24 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 24 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 24 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 24 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 24 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 24 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Oct 24 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Oct 24 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Oct 24 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Oct 24 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Oct 24 1551.00 (3 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Oct 24 9.41 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Redemption Oct 25 10429.00 (KARNATAKA) 7.72% 2055 Interest Oct 26 7334.00 SDL 07.96%, 2026 Interest Oct 27 1203.95 (6 States) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Oct 27 714.21 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1191.40 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.68% 2023 Interest Oct 27 33842.69 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 27 122000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 27 60000.00 SDL 07.98%, 2025 Interest Oct 28 299.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2025 Interest Oct 28 2596.75 (5 States) SDL 08.00%, 2025 Interest Oct 28 600.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 1030.40 (3 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 604.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 121.05 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 80.80 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 809.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Oct 29 405.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Oct 29 1746.00 (3 States) Total 302595.70 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included