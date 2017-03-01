Mar 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1463.9025 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MARCH 1463902.46 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Mar 04 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 02 150350.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 02 60000.00 SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 869.20 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) Total 217471.67 Up to Friday, Mar 10 SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 06 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 06 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 06 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 06 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 06 134.25 (ASSAM) 6.97% 2026 Interest Mar 06 26486.00 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 991.30 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1363.38 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 82.10 (GOA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 61.65 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 2180.95 (5 States) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 1524.40 (3 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Mar 09 783.75 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 648.18 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.51%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 851.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.53%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 1535.40 (6 States) SDL 08.55%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 427.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.57%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 642.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 643.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2026 Interest Mar 09 1290.00 (BIHAR) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 19330.65 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 09 135600.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 09 100000.00 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 505.69 (2 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 360.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 540.60 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 36.08 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.04%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 904.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.06%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 181.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.06%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 906.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 09.08%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 908.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) Total 324015.77 Up to Saturday, Mar 18 SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Mar 14 351.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.28%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 291.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.35%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 183.75 (HARYANA) SDL 07.37%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 1474.00 (2 States) SDL 07.38%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 1291.50 (2 States) SDL 07.39%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 1570.38 (2 States) SDL 07.42%, 2031 Interest Mar 14 556.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.43%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 37.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.48%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 18.70 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.49%, 2026 Interest Mar 14 28.09 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2018 Interest Mar 14 691.20 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 603.12 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 556.03 (2 States) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 268.90 (3 States) SDL 09.71%, 2024 Interest Mar 14 1475.92 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Redemption Mar 14 2082.47 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Redemption Mar 14 7441.93 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Redemption Mar 14 2203.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Redemption Mar 14 2193.64 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Redemption Mar 14 2367.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Redemption Mar 14 4897.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Redemption Mar 14 2605.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.84% 2022 Interest Mar 14 8892.00 SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Redemption Mar 16 4487.91 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 16 157670.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 16 60020.00 SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) Total 272394.28 Up to Friday, Mar 24 SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 37.91 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Redemption Mar 20 1042.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 14.88 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 419.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2026 Interest Mar 23 880.72 (5 States) SDL 08.09%, 2026 Interest Mar 23 1213.50 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 407.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 1697.28 (6 States) SDL 08.17%, 2025 Interest Mar 23 1225.50 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 23 135820.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 23 65737.70 SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 111.13 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 1246.00 (4 States) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 447.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 469.88 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 448.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 89.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Redemption Mar 24 7683.98 (MAHARASHTRA) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00 Total 336714.35 Up to Friday, Mar 31 SDL 08.02%, 2025 Interest Mar 27 320.80 (2 States) SDL 08.03%, 2025 Interest Mar 27 401.50 (ODISHA) SDL 08.04%, 2025 Interest Mar 27 603.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Mar 27 442.75 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 27 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 27 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 27 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 27 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 27 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.45%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 680.40 (4 States) SDL 09.46%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 439.89 (3 States) SDL 09.47%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 937.53 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 616.20 (2 States) SDL 09.49%, 2024 Interest Mar 27 11.86 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 27 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 27 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 27 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 27 4507.50 SDL 06.93%, 2019 Interest Mar 29 450.45 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.01%, 2020 Interest Mar 29 140.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.16%, 2026 Interest Mar 29 1306.70 (3 States) SDL 07.17%, 2026 Interest Mar 29 322.65 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.18%, 2026 Interest Mar 29 592.35 (3 States) SDL 07.19%, 2026 Interest Mar 29 808.88 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Mar 29 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 29 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Mar 29 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Mar 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Mar 30 28466.89 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 30 191570.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 30 60000.00 Total 313306.40 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 