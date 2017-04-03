Apr 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in APRIL from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1336.3384 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in APRIL 1336338.37 =========================================================== Up to Friday, Apr 07 SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 06 41.85 (GOA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 06 74600.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 06 62077.90 SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 424.50 (BIHAR) Total 148145.36 Up to Saturday, Apr 15 SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 10 233.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 10 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 10 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 10 1170.40 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 10 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Apr 10 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Apr 10 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Apr 10 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 1374.55 (5 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 704.25 (BIHAR) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 1564.88 (4 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 482.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 65.14 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.66%, 2024 Interest Apr 10 483.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Redemption Apr 10 2603.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 10 4095.00 7.06% 2046 Interest Apr 10 7766.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 25740.00 7.73% 2034 Interest Apr 12 23963.00 SDL 06.99%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 349.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.09%, 2026 Interest Apr 13 124.08 (2 States) SDL 07.14%, 2026 Interest Apr 13 1249.50 (3 States) SDL 07.15%, 2026 Interest Apr 13 1876.88 (3 States) SDL 07.16%, 2026 Interest Apr 13 537.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.17%, 2026 Interest Apr 13 250.95 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 07.22%, 2031 Interest Apr 13 288.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.27%, 2035 Interest Apr 13 181.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 13 1071.25 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 13 60390.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 12 60000.00 SDL 07.95%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 546.56 (3 States) SDL 07.96%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 1138.28 (3 States) SDL 07.97%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 747.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.98%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 1876.02 (3 States) SDL 07.99%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 599.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.01%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 600.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 603.75 (2 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 987.35 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 899.81 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Apr 15 808.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 7.49% 2017 Redemption Apr 15 381442.63 Total 622703.21 Up to Friday, Apr 21 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.83%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 441.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Apr 17 1635.40 (4 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Apr 17 309.75 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.86%, 2024 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.87%, 2024 Interest Apr 17 1175.28 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2024 Interest Apr 17 888.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Apr 17 488.95 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2024 Interest Apr 17 133.65 (2 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88 (2 States) 7.59% 2029 Interest Apr 19 33396.00 SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Apr 20 865.83 (5 States) SDL 08.00%, 2026 Interest Apr 20 1128.00 (2 States) SDL 08.01%, 2026 Interest Apr 20 750.94 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Redemption Apr 20 19132.36 (5 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 70580.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 20 60020.00 Total 197150.93 Up to Saturday, Apr 29 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 24 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 24 1008.75 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 24 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 24 163.63 (KERALA) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 24 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Apr 24 937.00 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Apr 24 797.30 (3 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Apr 24 45.07 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 24 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Apr 24 1551.00 (3 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Apr 24 9.41 (MIZORAM) 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 24 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 24 3210.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 06.99%, 2020 Interest Apr 26 279.60 (2 States) SDL 07.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 26 351.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.21%, 2026 Interest Apr 26 360.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.22%, 2026 Interest Apr 26 2481.88 (6 States) SDL 07.23%, 2026 Interest Apr 26 2196.11 (5 States) SDL 07.25%, 2026 Interest Apr 26 362.50 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.27%, 2031 Interest Apr 26 45.44 (PUDUCHERRY) 7.72% 2055 Interest Apr 26 11194.00 SDL 07.96%, 2026 Interest Apr 27 1203.95 (6 States) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Apr 27 598.50 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 27 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 978.65 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 213.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 1344.24 (2 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 27 641.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.68% 2023 Interest Apr 27 33842.69 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 27 60020.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 28 190600.00 SDL 07.98%, 2025 Interest Apr 28 199.50 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.99%, 2025 Interest Apr 28 1997.50 (4 States) SDL 08.00%, 2025 Interest Apr 28 600.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.60 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 426.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 855.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Apr 29 1030.40 (3 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Apr 29 604.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Apr 29 121.05 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Apr 29 80.80 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Apr 29 809.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Apr 29 405.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.67%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 86.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 217.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.72%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1504.20 (4 States) SDL 08.73%, 2024 Interest Apr 29 1746.00 (3 States) Total 368338.88 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included