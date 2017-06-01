Jun 01 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JUNE from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1439.9147 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JUNE 1439914.67 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jun 03 8.17% 2044 Interest Jun 01 35131.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 01 90525.60 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 01 90000.00 8.60% 2028 Interest Jun 02 36120.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00 Total 273281.91 Up to Friday, Jun 09 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 1784.10 (2 States) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 05 82.98 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 05 3371.50 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 40365.00 6.57% 2033 Interest Jun 05 5913.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 07 35819.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 08 70609.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 08 60001.45 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 204.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.19%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 307.13 (3 States) SDL 08.20%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 533.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.21%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 821.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.22%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 1926.56 (3 States) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 1234.50 (2 States) SDL 08.24%, 2021 Interest Jun 09 194.80 (ODISHA) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 865.20 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Jun 09 330.80 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50 (BIHAR) 8.27% 2020 Interest Jun 09 30185.50 Total 272494.61 Up to Saturday, Jun 17 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 938.40 (3 States) SDL 08.17%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 817.00 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 1124.75 (2 States) SDL 08.19%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 40.95 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.20%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 32.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2025 Interest Jun 12 205.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.24%, 2020 Interest Jun 12 494.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Jun 12 576.80 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Jun 12 1031.25 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Jun 12 248.10 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jun 12 538.20 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.79%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 219.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.81%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.83%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 1125.83 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 552.50 (2 States) SDL 08.85%, 2024 Interest Jun 12 35.40 (2 States) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 8.12% 2020 Interest Jun 12 30856.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Jun 12 33822.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 39735.00 SDL 06.82%, 2020 Interest Jun 14 85.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.05%, 2026 Interest Jun 14 458.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.06%, 2026 Interest Jun 14 353.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.07%, 2026 Interest Jun 14 883.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.08%, 2026 Interest Jun 14 1947.00 (3 States) SDL 07.10%, 2026 Interest Jun 14 2018.18 (8 States) SDL 07.15%, 2031 Interest Jun 14 388.25 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.99%, 2021 Interest Jun 15 399.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.04%, 2026 Interest Jun 15 80.40 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.05%, 2026 Interest Jun 15 724.50 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2026 Interest Jun 15 201.50 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.07%, 2026 Interest Jun 15 1765.31 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2026 Interest Jun 15 1414.00 (2 States) SDL 08.09%, 2026 Interest Jun 15 1415.75 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 82717.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 99150.00 Total 316318.78 Up to Friday, Jun 23 SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Jun 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 588.74 (3 States) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 949.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 1503.37 (5 States) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 1614.09 (4 States) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Jun 19 477.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Jun 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Redemption Jun 20 9380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Redemption Jun 20 5211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Redemption Jun 20 10836.67 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Redemption Jun 20 6515.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Redemption Jun 20 4180.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Redemption Jun 20 1042.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 6.11% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 3971.50 SDL 06.93%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 86.63 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 33136.75 8.13% 2045 Interest Jun 22 29674.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 66831.45 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 85170.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.24%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 226.60 (KERALA) SDL 08.25%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 690.94 (5 States) SDL 08.26%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 887.95 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2025 Interest Jun 23 3163.28 (6 States) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.23% 2043 Interest Jun 23 36676.46 Total 323737.45 Up to Friday, Jun 30 SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 224.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 359.20 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 786.63 (3 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 486.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Jun 27 1802.00 (4 States) 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 6.79% 2029 Interest Jun 27 22031.89 SDL 07.07%, 2020 Interest Jun 28 353.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.21%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 79.31 (2 States) SDL 07.22%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 244.47 (ASSAM) SDL 07.24%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 470.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.25%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 1268.75 (2 States) SDL 07.26%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 0.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 1272.25 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.28%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 546.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.29%, 2026 Interest Jun 28 1840.73 (3 States) SDL 07.96%, 2026 Interest Jun 29 995.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.97%, 2026 Interest Jun 29 597.75 (TELANGANA) SDL 07.98%, 2026 Interest Jun 29 638.40 (3 States) SDL 07.99%, 2026 Interest Jun 29 399.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2031 Interest Jun 29 280.00 (ODISHA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 72002.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 75075.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Jun 30 37350.00 6.59% FRB 2017 Redemption Jun 30 30988.50 Total 254081.92 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]