TABLE-Indian money market inflows in JULY

Jul 3 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JULY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1815.9199 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JULY 1815919.89 =========================================================== Up to Friday, Jul 07 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 03 762.30 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2024 Interest Jul 03 234.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 03 891.10 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Jul 03 328.65 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 03 611.00 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 03 554.72 (TAMIL NADU) 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 03 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 03 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 03 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 03 37350.00 8.07% JUL 2017 Redemption Jul 03 283395.97 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 06 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 06 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 119608.70 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 06 60001.00 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.99% 2017 Redemption Jul 07 263935.56 Total 809113.29 Up to Saturday, Jul 15 SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 10 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 10 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 10 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 10 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 10 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 10 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 10 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 10 338.32 (KERALA) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 10 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 10 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 10 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 10 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 10 564.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 10 220.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 10 221.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 10 44.75 (GOA) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 10 1321.60 (3 States) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Jul 10 539.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 10 37485.00 SDL 06.90%, 2021 Interest Jul 11 138.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.92%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 692.00 (2 States) SDL 07.03%, 2023 Interest Jul 11 175.75 (ODISHA) SDL 07.10%, 2027 Interest Jul 11 35.50 (GOA) SDL 07.12%, 2027 Interest Jul 11 712.00 (BIHAR) SDL 07.14%, 2027 Interest Jul 11 821.10 (2 States) SDL 07.15%, 2027 Interest Jul 11 1430.00 (3 States) SDL 07.16%, 2027 Interest Jul 11 716.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.17%, 2027 Interest Jul 11 717.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.18%, 2027 Interest Jul 11 143.60 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.18%, 2032 Interest Jul 11 1615.50 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 7.59% 2026 Interest Jul 11 33016.50 SDL 07.75%, 2021 Interest Jul 13 310.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 508.95 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.84%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 1715.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 785.00 (2 States) SDL 07.86%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 1375.50 (2 States) SDL 07.88%, 2031 Interest Jul 13 197.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.14%, 2021 Interest Jul 13 122.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 59.38 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 92.25 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.25%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 412.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.26%, 2031 Interest Jul 13 826.00 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 2067.50 (4 States) SDL 08.29%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 829.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.30%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 1452.50 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 955.65 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 291.20 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 08.34%, 2026 Interest Jul 13 834.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 13 15525.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 205400.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 13 50020.00 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 405.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.12%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 446.60 (2 States) SDL 08.13%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1626.00 (4 States) SDL 08.14%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 1261.70 (3 States) SDL 08.15%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 631.63 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2025 Interest Jul 14 938.40 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 41.40 (GOA) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 31.09 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 622.50 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 624.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.33%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 541.45 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 250.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 626.25 (TELANGANA) SDL 08.36%, 2025 Interest Jul 15 627.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) Total 385268.58 Up to Friday, Jul 21 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 17 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 17 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 17 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 17 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 17 929.00 (2 States) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 17 30303.00 SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Redemption Jul 18 20867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 SDL 07.14%, 2027 Interest Jul 20 285.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 20 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 20 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 175520.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 20 60000.00 SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.78%, 2024 Redemption Jul 21 8351.20 (HARYANA) Total 317058.53 Up to Saturday, Jul 29 SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 24 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 24 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 24 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 24 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 24 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 24 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 24 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 24 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 24 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 24 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 24 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 24 133.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Jul 24 1229.25 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Jul 24 447.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Jul 24 201.60 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2024 Interest Jul 24 1345.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Jul 24 673.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.19%, 2027 Interest Jul 25 862.80 (3 States) SDL 07.20%, 2027 Interest Jul 25 2520.00 (4 States) SDL 07.21%, 2027 Interest Jul 25 360.50 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.22%, 2027 Interest Jul 25 530.67 (2 States) SDL 07.24%, 2027 Interest Jul 25 52.13 (SIKKIM) SDL 07.25%, 2027 Interest Jul 25 362.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 07.25%, 2032 Interest Jul 25 951.56 (2 States) SDL 07.27%, 2027 Interest Jul 25 36.35 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.27%, 2036 Interest Jul 25 545.25 (2 States) SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.64% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 133.70 SDL 07.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 27 303.60 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.69%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 3210.58 (9 States) SDL 08.36%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 627.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.38%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 2765.40 (5 States) SDL 08.39%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 1678.00 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 672.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.42%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 526.25 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2026 Interest Jul 27 400.43 (ASSAM) SDL 08.00%, 2017 Redemption Jul 27 10400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Redemption Jul 27 2778.78 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Redemption Jul 27 1270.51 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 27 155500.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 28 40050.00 SDL 08.05%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1408.75 (4 States) SDL 08.06%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 483.60 (2 States) SDL 08.07%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 605.25 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.08%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2181.60 (4 States) SDL 08.09%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 1031.48 (4 States) SDL 08.10%, 2025 Interest Jul 28 2025.00 (2 States) 8.40% 2024 Interest Jul 28 37800.00 SDL 08.28%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 621.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.29%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 2072.50 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 415.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.31%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 2306.03 (5 States) SDL 08.32%, 2025 Interest Jul 29 447.20 (4 States) Total 298897.07 Up to Monday, Jul 31 SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 31 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 31 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 587.18 (2 States) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 31 218.03 (JHARKHAND) Total 5582.43 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 