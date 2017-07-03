FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2017 / 3:17 AM / 2 days ago

TABLE-Indian money market inflows in JULY

19 Min Read

Jul 3 (Reuters) - Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JULY from
interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans
and treasury bills are estimated at 1815.9199 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given
below-
===========================================================
Instrument               Payment    Date           Amount
                                               (mln rupees)
===========================================================
Total inflows in         JULY                     1815919.89
===========================================================
Up to Friday, Jul 07
SDL 07.93%, 2023         Interest   Jul 03             87.23
(2 States)
SDL 07.94%, 2023         Interest   Jul 03            198.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.95%, 2023         Interest   Jul 03           1391.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.98%, 2023         Interest   Jul 03            877.80
(3 States)
SDL 08.02%, 2023         Interest   Jul 03            280.70
(CHATTISGARH)
SDL 09.35%, 2024         Interest   Jul 03            762.30
(2 States)
SDL 09.36%, 2024         Interest   Jul 03            234.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 09.38%, 2024         Interest   Jul 03            891.10
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 09.39%, 2024         Interest   Jul 03            328.65
(2 States)
SDL 09.40%, 2024         Interest   Jul 03            611.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.41%, 2024         Interest   Jul 03            554.72
(TAMIL NADU)
6.25% 2018               Interest   Jul 03           5277.13
5.64% 2019               Interest   Jul 03           2820.00
6.35% 2020               Interest   Jul 03          19367.50
8.30% 2040               Interest   Jul 03          37350.00
8.07% JUL 2017           Redemption Jul 03         283395.97
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Jul 04            222.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.90%, 2022         Interest   Jul 04            578.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Jul 04            637.07
(2 States)
SDL 08.92%, 2022         Interest   Jul 04             22.30
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.38%, 2021         Interest   Jul 05            209.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.39%, 2021         Interest   Jul 05            849.49
(3 States)
SDL 08.42%, 2021         Interest   Jul 05            201.70
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.22%, 2020         Interest   Jul 06             41.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.23%, 2020         Interest   Jul 06             82.30
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.30%, 2020         Interest   Jul 06            622.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2020         Interest   Jul 06           1062.05
(2 States)
SDL 08.33%, 2020         Interest   Jul 06            624.75
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.64%, 2021         Interest   Jul 06            324.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.65%, 2021         Interest   Jul 06            519.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.66%, 2021         Interest   Jul 06            779.40
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.69%, 2021         Interest   Jul 06            651.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jul 06         119608.70
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jul 06          60001.00
SDL 05.80%, 2019         Interest   Jul 07            290.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 06.00%, 2019         Interest   Jul 07            270.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 06.05%, 2019         Interest   Jul 07            567.19
(GUJARAT)
SDL 06.10%, 2019         Interest   Jul 07            587.77
(4 States)
SDL 08.12%, 2020         Interest   Jul 07             81.20
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.15%, 2020         Interest   Jul 07            509.38
(2 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2020         Interest   Jul 07            382.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.17%, 2020         Interest   Jul 07            408.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.19%, 2020         Interest   Jul 07            409.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.26%, 2020         Interest   Jul 07            206.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
7.99% 2017               Redemption Jul 07         263935.56
Total                                              809113.29

Up to Saturday, Jul 15
SDL 07.93%, 2019         Interest   Jul 10            396.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.96%, 2019         Interest   Jul 10            796.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.97%, 2019         Interest   Jul 10            398.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.03%, 2018         Interest   Jul 10            120.45
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.06%, 2018         Interest   Jul 10            241.80
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2018         Interest   Jul 10            847.35
(2 States)
SDL 08.08%, 2018         Interest   Jul 10            808.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.12%, 2018         Interest   Jul 10            338.32
(KERALA)
SDL 08.63%, 2023         Interest   Jul 10            900.76
(3 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Jul 10            527.04
(3 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2023         Interest   Jul 10            432.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.66%, 2023         Interest   Jul 10            216.50
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.68%, 2023         Interest   Jul 10            564.20
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.81%, 2018         Interest   Jul 10            220.25
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.85%, 2019         Interest   Jul 10            221.25
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.95%, 2024         Interest   Jul 10             44.75
(GOA)
SDL 08.96%, 2024         Interest   Jul 10           1321.60
(3 States)
SDL 08.99%, 2024         Interest   Jul 10            539.40
(MADHYA PRADESH)
8.33% 2026               Interest   Jul 10          37485.00
SDL 06.90%, 2021         Interest   Jul 11            138.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 06.92%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11            692.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.03%, 2023         Interest   Jul 11            175.75
(ODISHA)
SDL 07.10%, 2027         Interest   Jul 11             35.50
(GOA)
SDL 07.12%, 2027         Interest   Jul 11            712.00
(BIHAR)
SDL 07.14%, 2027         Interest   Jul 11            821.10
(2 States)
SDL 07.15%, 2027         Interest   Jul 11           1430.00
(3 States)
SDL 07.16%, 2027         Interest   Jul 11            716.00
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.17%, 2027         Interest   Jul 11            717.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.18%, 2027         Interest   Jul 11            143.60
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 07.18%, 2032         Interest   Jul 11           1615.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.57%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11            149.98
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.58%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11             21.45
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.62%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11             43.10
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.69%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11            543.13
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.72%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11           2180.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.74%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11            269.63
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.75%, 2022         Interest   Jul 11            787.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.81%, 2018         Interest   Jul 11            245.25
(PUNJAB)
7.59% 2026               Interest   Jul 11          33016.50
SDL 07.75%, 2021         Interest   Jul 13            310.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.83%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13            508.95
(GUJARAT)
SDL 07.84%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13           1715.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13            785.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.86%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13           1375.50
(2 States)
SDL 07.88%, 2031         Interest   Jul 13            197.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.14%, 2021         Interest   Jul 13            122.10
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.19%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13             59.38
(2 States)
SDL 08.20%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13             92.25
(SIKKIM)
SDL 08.25%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13            412.50
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.26%, 2031         Interest   Jul 13            826.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13           2067.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.29%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13            829.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.30%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13           1452.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.31%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13            955.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13            291.20
(CHATTISGARH)
SDL 08.34%, 2026         Interest   Jul 13            834.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
6.90% 2019               Interest   Jul 13          15525.00
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jul 13         205400.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jul 13          50020.00
SDL 06.65%, 2019         Interest   Jul 14            332.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 06.70%, 2019         Interest   Jul 14            502.50
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 06.73%, 2019         Interest   Jul 14           1108.69
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.10%, 2025         Interest   Jul 14            405.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.12%, 2025         Interest   Jul 14            446.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.13%, 2025         Interest   Jul 14           1626.00
(4 States)
SDL 08.14%, 2025         Interest   Jul 14           1261.70
(3 States)
SDL 08.15%, 2025         Interest   Jul 14            631.63
(2 States)
SDL 08.16%, 2025         Interest   Jul 14            938.40
(2 States)
SDL 08.28%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15             41.40
(GOA)
SDL 08.29%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15             31.09
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.30%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15            622.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15            624.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.33%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15            541.45
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.34%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15            250.20
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.35%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15            626.25
(TELANGANA)
SDL 08.36%, 2025         Interest   Jul 15            627.00
(MADHYA PRADESH)
Total                                              385268.58

Up to Friday, Jul 21
SDL 08.50%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            130.48
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.55%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            128.25
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.74%, 2018         Interest   Jul 17             45.01
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.80%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            220.00
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 09.23%, 2024         Interest   Jul 17            276.90
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.24%, 2024         Interest   Jul 17           1180.87
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2024         Interest   Jul 17           1156.25
(3 States)
SDL 09.26%, 2024         Interest   Jul 17           1250.10
(2 States)
SDL 09.29%, 2024         Interest   Jul 17            929.00
(2 States)
SDL 09.48%, 2023         Interest   Jul 17            474.00
(WEST BENGAL)
8.19% 2020               Interest   Jul 17          30303.00
SDL 08.80%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18              8.80
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.83%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            529.80
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.84%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18           1215.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18           1508.93
(4 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            444.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.89%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            222.25
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.91%, 2022         Interest   Jul 18            668.25
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.67%, 2017         Redemption Jul 18          20867.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.52%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            213.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.53%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            426.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.54%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            800.63
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.55%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            633.35
(4 States)
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Jul 19            214.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
6.83% 2039               Interest   Jul 19           4439.50
SDL 07.14%, 2027         Interest   Jul 20            285.60
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.25%, 2020         Interest   Jul 20            907.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.27%, 2020         Interest   Jul 20             20.68
(MEGHALAYA)
SDL 08.29%, 2020         Interest   Jul 20             32.77
(ARUNACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 08.56%, 2021         Interest   Jul 20            214.00
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.59%, 2021         Interest   Jul 20            429.50
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.60%, 2021         Interest   Jul 20           1182.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.61%, 2021         Interest   Jul 20            430.50
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jul 20         175520.00
364 days T-Bill          Redemption Jul 20          60000.00
SDL 08.12%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21            203.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.15%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21            786.93
(2 States)
SDL 08.18%, 2020         Interest   Jul 21            409.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.78%, 2024         Redemption Jul 21           8351.20
(HARYANA)
Total                                              317058.53

Up to Saturday, Jul 29
SDL 07.00%, 2019         Interest   Jul 24           1097.25
(3 States)
SDL 07.09%, 2019         Interest   Jul 24            142.97
(2 States)
SDL 07.10%, 2019         Interest   Jul 24            649.74
(2 States)
SDL 07.13%, 2019         Interest   Jul 24            582.02
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.80%, 2019         Interest   Jul 24            312.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2019         Interest   Jul 24           2158.75
(3 States)
SDL 08.56%, 2023         Interest   Jul 24            856.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.57%, 2023         Interest   Jul 24            309.22
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2023         Interest   Jul 24            677.82
(2 States)
SDL 08.59%, 2023         Interest   Jul 24            859.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.60%, 2023         Interest   Jul 24           1075.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.64%, 2023         Interest   Jul 24            345.60
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.93%, 2019         Interest   Jul 24            133.95
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.94%, 2024         Interest   Jul 24           1229.25
(3 States)
SDL 08.95%, 2024         Interest   Jul 24            447.50
(MADHYA PRADESH)
SDL 08.96%, 2024         Interest   Jul 24            201.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2024         Interest   Jul 24           1345.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.98%, 2024         Interest   Jul 24            673.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.19%, 2027         Interest   Jul 25            862.80
(3 States)
SDL 07.20%, 2027         Interest   Jul 25           2520.00
(4 States)
SDL 07.21%, 2027         Interest   Jul 25            360.50
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.22%, 2027         Interest   Jul 25            530.67
(2 States)
SDL 07.24%, 2027         Interest   Jul 25             52.13
(SIKKIM)
SDL 07.25%, 2027         Interest   Jul 25            362.50
(HIMACHAL PRADESH)
SDL 07.25%, 2032         Interest   Jul 25            951.56
(2 States)
SDL 07.27%, 2027         Interest   Jul 25             36.35
(NAGALAND)
SDL 07.27%, 2036         Interest   Jul 25            545.25
(2 States)
SDL 07.84%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            215.34
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.85%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            294.38
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 07.86%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            179.25
(PUNJAB)
SDL 07.87%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25           1042.78
(3 States)
SDL 07.89%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            927.08
(2 States)
SDL 07.90%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25             69.92
(PUDUCHERRY)
SDL 07.92%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25            198.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.97%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25             98.03
(ASSAM)
SDL 07.98%, 2018         Interest   Jul 25             39.90
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 08.60%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            150.50
(3 States)
SDL 08.65%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            540.63
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.66%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25           1818.60
(3 States)
SDL 08.67%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            108.38
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.70%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            600.30
(KERALA)
SDL 08.71%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            326.63
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.72%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            558.52
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.73%, 2022         Interest   Jul 25            654.75
(MADHYA PRADESH)
7.64% FRB 2035           Interest   Jul 25            133.70
SDL 07.59%, 2021         Interest   Jul 27            303.60
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.69%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27           3210.58
(9 States)
SDL 08.36%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27            627.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.38%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27           2765.40
(5 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27           1678.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.40%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27            672.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.41%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27             42.05
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.42%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27            526.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.43%, 2026         Interest   Jul 27            400.43
(ASSAM)
SDL 08.00%, 2017         Redemption Jul 27          10400.00
(2 States)
SDL 08.04%, 2017         Redemption Jul 27           2778.78
(2 States)
SDL 08.25%, 2017         Redemption Jul 27           1270.51
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
91 days T-Bill           Redemption Jul 27         155500.00
182 days T-Bill          Redemption Jul 28          40050.00
SDL 08.05%, 2025         Interest   Jul 28           1408.75
(4 States)
SDL 08.06%, 2025         Interest   Jul 28            483.60
(2 States)
SDL 08.07%, 2025         Interest   Jul 28            605.25
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.08%, 2025         Interest   Jul 28           2181.60
(4 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2025         Interest   Jul 28           1031.48
(4 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2025         Interest   Jul 28           2025.00
(2 States)
8.40% 2024               Interest   Jul 28          37800.00
SDL 08.28%, 2025         Interest   Jul 29            621.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.29%, 2025         Interest   Jul 29           2072.50
(4 States)
SDL 08.30%, 2025         Interest   Jul 29            415.00
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.31%, 2025         Interest   Jul 29           2306.03
(5 States)
SDL 08.32%, 2025         Interest   Jul 29            447.20
(4 States)
Total                                              298897.07

Up to Monday, Jul 31
SDL 07.76%, 2019         Interest   Jul 31            388.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 07.77%, 2019         Interest   Jul 31            388.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.35%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31            587.18
(2 States)
SDL 09.37%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31            730.86
(GUJARAT)
SDL 09.38%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31            154.77
(2 States)
SDL 09.40%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31            896.59
(2 States)
SDL 09.41%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31           1411.50
(2 States)
SDL 09.42%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31            471.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.60%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31            336.00
(CHATTISGARH)
SDL 09.69%, 2024         Interest   Jul 31            218.03
(JHARKHAND)
Total                                                5582.43


NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and
non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above
bids accepted.

SDL: State development loan
Cash Management Bills are not included
[Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222,
E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]

