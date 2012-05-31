(Corrects Tbills Redemption amounts wherein only Competitive Bids Accepted Amount was considered instead of Total Bids Accepted Amount.) Feb 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 693.75366 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in FEBRUARY 693753.66 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Feb 04 SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Feb 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Feb 02 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Feb 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Feb 02 6420.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 03 68410.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 03 29500.00 SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Feb 04 369.88 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 183122.91 Up to Saturday, Feb 11 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 06 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 06 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.82% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2646.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 10 58000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 10 30000.00 Total 131251.32 Up to Saturday, Feb 18 10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 13 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 26780.46 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Feb 16 1330.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 17 21060.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 17 40007.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 17 30000.00 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) Total 182577.52 Up to Saturday, Feb 25 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Feb 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 07.80%, 2012 Interest Feb 21 2095.82 (28 States) 12.40% 2013 Interest Feb 21 7430.02 SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 473.55 (2 States) 6.72% 2014 Interest Feb 24 5131.93 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 24 80000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 24 30000.00 SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 06.95%, 2013 Interest Feb 25 2917.72 (27 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 141669.99 Up to Wednesday, Feb 29 SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 28.13 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.80%, 2012 Redemption Feb 27 831.20 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.10%, 2012 Redemption Feb 27 697.14 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 Total 55131.92 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan