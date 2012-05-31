(Corrects Tbills Redemption amounts wherein only Competitive Bids Accepted Amount was considered instead of Total Bids Accepted Amount.) Mar 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 781.44945 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MARCH 781449.45 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Mar 03 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 02 48540.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 02 30000.00 SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.27% 2013 Interest Mar 03 16721.00 7.38% 2015 Interest Mar 03 22509.00 Total 124764.01 Up to Saturday, Mar 10 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 05.78%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 212.42 (2 States) SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 66.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 15540.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 09 106000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 09 30000.00 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 8.70% FRB 2013 Interest Mar 10 1740.00 Total 172780.45 Up to Saturday, Mar 17 SDL 06.75%, 2013 Interest Mar 12 1913.54 (26 States) 9.40% 2012 Interest Mar 12 5170.00 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 12 7635.00 SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Mar 13 28990.02 (26 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 16 57010.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 16 34000.00 Total 139771.94 Up to Saturday, Mar 24 SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 19 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 10868.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 05.90%, 2013 Interest Mar 22 55.99 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 68908.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 30000.00 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 24 91.83 (3 States) Total 153139.58 Up to Saturday, Mar 31 SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Mar 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 26 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 26 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 26 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 26 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 26 4507.50 SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Mar 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 30 140000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 30 30000.00 Total 190993.47 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6636 9222, E-mail at rru.data@reuters.com]