(Corrects Tbills Redemption amounts wherein only Competitive Bids Accepted Amount was considered instead of Total Bids Accepted Amount.) May 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MAY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1199.40471 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MAY 1199404.71 ============================================================ Up to Saturday, May 05 7.56% 2014 Interest May 03 15498.00 7.80% 2020 Interest May 03 23400.00 7.40% 2012 Redemption May 03 342210.00 SDL 07.36%, 2014 Interest May 04 1870.88 (25 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 112020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 04 30000.00 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest May 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) Total 525886.38 Up to Saturday, May 12 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest May 07 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.85% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2355.00 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 30765.00 SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest May 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest May 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) 8.71% FRB 2012 Interest May 10 2177.50 SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 202 Interest May 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2020 Interest May 11 43.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 11 1124.50 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 133012.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 11 40000.00 SDL 06.40%, 2013 Interest May 12 2525.71 (27 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 6802.25 Total 231052.34 Up to Saturday, May 19 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest May 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest May 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest May 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest May 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest May 14 18370.00 9.15% 2024 Interest May 14 28822.50 6.07% 2014 Interest May 15 12140.00 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest May 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest May 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest May 17 61.08 (4 States) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest May 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest May 18 588.00 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 114017.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption May 18 30000.00 SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest May 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest May 19 1447.72 Total 211653.16 Up to Saturday, May 26 SDL 06.80%, 2012 Interest May 21 28.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 06.93%, 2012 Interest May 21 155.93 (2 States) SDL 06.94%, 2012 Interest May 21 85.71 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.10% FRB 2014 Interest May 21 1275.00 11.50% 2015 Interest May 21 2047.29 SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest May 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest May 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) 9.00% 2013 Interest May 24 788.10 7.94% 2021 Interest May 24 19453.00 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 121420.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 25 40012.50 SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 (2 States) Total 205323.77 Up to Thursday, May 31 SDL 05.70%, 2014 Interest May 28 2414.13 (19 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 28 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 28 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 28 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 28 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.81% 2013 Interest May 30 5395.50 10.00% 2014 Interest May 30 1166.63 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 Total 25489.06 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 