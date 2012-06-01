Jun 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JUNE from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 787.5209 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JUNE 787520.89 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jun 02 10.25% 2012 Redemption Jun 01 16548.04 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 01 72146.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 01 30000.00 Total 118694.04 Up to Saturday, Jun 09 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 04 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 04 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 04 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 04 1656.38 (3 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 13006.50 SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Jun 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Jun 07 28738.50 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Jun 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jun 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Jun 08 12980.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 08 83000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 08 40000.00 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 09 253.50 (BIHAR) Total 194125.51 Up to Saturday, Jun 16 SDL 06.67%, 2012 Interest Jun 11 98.27 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Jun 11 1559.37 (23 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jun 12 2223.02 (28 States) SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Jun 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Jun 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Jun 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Jun 12 12803.50 SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Jun 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Jun 14 20076.00 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Jun 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Jun 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 92049.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 15 32028.00 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Jun 16 132.36 (KERALA) Total 172507.51 Up to Saturday, Jun 23 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Jun 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Jun 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Jun 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.76% FRB 2020 Interest Jun 21 5694.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Jun 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 202 Interest Jun 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jun 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Jun 22 3675.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 100127.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 22 40000.00 SDL 06.80%, 2012 Interest Jun 23 1135.10 (22 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Jun 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Jun 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 163478.13 Up to Saturday, Jun 30 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Jun 25 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Jun 25 394.50 (BIHAR) 11.60% 2020 Interest Jun 27 2900.00 SDL 07.83%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 5442.55 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 4677.75 (2 States) SDL 08.00%, 2012 Redemption Jun 28 728.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 90008.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 29 30000.00 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Jun 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 138715.70 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 