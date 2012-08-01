Aug 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in AUGUST from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1326.6955 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ Total inflows in AUGUST 1326695.46 ============================================================ Up to Saturday, Aug 04 SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 6420.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 175000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 03 40000.00 SDL 06.60%, 2013 Interest Aug 04 369.88 (3 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 300212.91 Up to Saturday, Aug 11 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Aug 06 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 06 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.82% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2646.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 135000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 10 30000.00 Total 211039.16 Up to Friday, Aug 17 10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 13 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Aug 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Aug 16 1330.00 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 29264.46 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.80%, 2012 Redemption Aug 17 55834.79 (28 States) 7.02% 2016 Interest Aug 17 21060.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 17 169000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 17 40000.00 Total 373660.26 Up to Saturday, Aug 25 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) 12.40% 2013 Interest Aug 21 7430.02 SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 473.55 (2 States) 6.72% 2014 Interest Aug 24 5131.93 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 24 175800.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 24 30000.00 SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Aug 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 06.95%, 2013 Interest Aug 25 2917.72 (27 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Aug 25 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Aug 25 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Aug 25 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 239179.56 Up to Friday, Aug 31 SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 27 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 27 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 27 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 27 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 28.13 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 31 109000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 31 40000.00 Total 202603.57 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan