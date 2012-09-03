Sep 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in SEPTEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 892.5924 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in SEPTEMBER 892592.45 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Sep 08 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Sep 03 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.27% 2013 Interest Sep 03 16721.00 7.38% 2015 Interest Sep 03 22509.00 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 07 98850.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 07 29582.50 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 183857.19 Up to Saturday, Sep 15 SDL 05.78%, 2013 Interest Sep 10 212.42 (2 States) SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Sep 10 66.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 8.70% FRB 2013 Interest Sep 10 1740.00 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 10 15540.00 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 9.40% 2012 Redemption Sep 11 115170.00 SDL 06.75%, 2013 Interest Sep 12 1913.54 (26 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 137200.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 14 40000.00 SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Sep 15 1103.57 (11 States) Total 337909.80 Up to Saturday, Sep 22 SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 17 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 17 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 21 105245.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 21 30000.00 SDL 05.90%, 2013 Interest Sep 22 55.99 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 22 440.48 (2 States) Total 192591.30 Up to Saturday, Sep 29 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 24 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 24 91.83 (3 States) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sep 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sep 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sep 25 4507.50 SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sep 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sep 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sep 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sep 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 28 113432.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 28 40000.00 Total 178234.16 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222/ 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomonsonreuters.com]