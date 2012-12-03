Dec 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in DECEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 863.6355 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in DECEMBER 863635.45 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Dec 08 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 1656.38 (3 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Dec 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 27358.50 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 148860.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 07 50000.00 SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 08 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 08 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Dec 08 12980.00 Total 289338.57 Up to Saturday, Dec 15 SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Dec 10 1559.37 (23 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 10 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 10 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 10 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 10 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 10 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 10 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 10 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 10 253.50 (BIHAR) SDL 06.67%, 2012 Redemption Dec 11 3044.77 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 23635.00 SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Dec 12 2223.02 (28 States) SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 25607.00 SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 14 20076.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 95370.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 14 40000.00 SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 15 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 15 76.93 (JHARKHAND) Total 226908.88 Up to Saturday, Dec 22 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 17 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 8.30% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 5395.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 113292.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 21 50000.00 SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 22 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 22 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 22 3675.00 SDL 06.80%, 2012 Redemption Dec 23 34520.47 (22 States) Total 218810.15 Up to Saturday, Dec 29 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 394.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 24 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 24 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 24 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 27 2900.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 28 77597.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 28 40020.00 Total 127488.16 Up to Monday, Dec 31 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 31 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 1089.70 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan