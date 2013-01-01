Jan 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JANUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 758.1868 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= Total inflows in JANUARY 758186.81 ============================================================= Up to Saturday, Jan 05 8.24% FRB 2015 Interest Jan 02 2472.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jan 02 8074.86 8.38% FRB 2017 Interest Jan 02 1257.00 6.25% 2018 Interest Jan 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jan 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jan 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jan 02 29880.00 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jan 03 17754.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jan 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 80000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 04 50000.00 SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Jan 05 262.19 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 587.30 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jan 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 219623.29 Up to Saturday, Jan 12 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jan 07 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jan 07 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jan 07 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jan 07 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jan 07 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jan 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jan 08 338.32 (KERALA) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jan 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jan 09 22491.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jan 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jan 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 85500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 11 40000.00 Total 192961.82 Up to Saturday, Jan 19 SDL 06.00%, 2014 Interest Jan 14 90.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jan 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jan 14 1105.07 (20 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jan 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jan 14 15525.00 8.07% 2017 Interest Jan 15 27841.50 8.19% 2020 Interest Jan 16 30303.00 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jan 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jan 18 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jan 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 80210.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 18 50000.00 SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jan 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jan 19 4439.50 Total 219941.07 Up to Thursday, Jan 24 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jan 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jan 21 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jan 21 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jan 21 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jan 21 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jan 21 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jan 21 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jan 21 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jan 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jan 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 24 60044.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jan 24 40000.00 Total 111914.33 Up to Thursday, Jan 31 SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jan 28 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jan 28 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jan 28 125.48 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jan 28 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jan 28 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jan 28 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 06.20%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 2476.60 (28 States) SDL 06.35%, 2013 Interest Jan 30 1987.01 (19 States) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jan 30 388.50 (2 States) Total 13746.30 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan