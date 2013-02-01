Feb 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1045.6334 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in FEBRUARY 1045633.40 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Feb 02 SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Feb 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 01 130000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 01 50000.00 SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Feb 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Feb 02 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Feb 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Feb 02 6420.56 Total 260680.47 Up to Saturday, Feb 09 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1180.40 (4 States) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 06.60%, 2013 Redemption Feb 04 11578.30 (3 States) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 6858.00 SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Feb 08 216.75 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 100000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 08 40000.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 Total 177725.17 Up to Saturday, Feb 16 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 11 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 11 2553.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 11 22500.00 10.47% 2015 Interest Feb 12 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 75.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Interest Feb 14 150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 15 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 15 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 15 32576.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 112228.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 15 50000.00 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Feb 16 1330.00 Total 276900.21 Up to Saturday, Feb 23 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 18 21060.00 12.40% 2013 Interest Feb 20 7430.02 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Feb 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 22 349.60 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 85000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 22 40000.00 SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 173226.44 Up to Thursday, Feb 28 SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 25 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Feb 25 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 25 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 25 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 25 473.55 (2 States) SDL 06.95%, 2013 Redemption Feb 25 86880.88 (27 States) 6.72% 2014 Interest Feb 25 5131.93 SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Feb 28 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 Total 157101.11 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 