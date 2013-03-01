Mar 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1032.3867 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in MARCH 1032386.67 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Mar 02 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 01 101650.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 01 50000.00 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 156871.43 Up to Saturday, Mar 09 SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 04 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 04 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 04 869.20 (3 States) 7.27% 2013 Interest Mar 04 16721.00 7.38% 2015 Interest Mar 04 22509.00 SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 08 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 110213.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 08 40000.00 SDL 05.78%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 212.42 (2 States) SDL 06.00%, 2013 Interest Mar 09 66.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 15540.00 Total 223440.69 Up to Saturday, Mar 16 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 11 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 11 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 11 849.00 (ASSAM) 8.52% FRB 2013 Interest Mar 11 1704.00 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 11 7635.00 SDL 06.75%, 2013 Redemption Mar 12 58611.06 (26 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 15 1103.57 (11 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 120925.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 15 50000.00 SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) Total 255852.52 Up to Saturday, Mar 23 SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 21 634.11 SDL 05.90%, 2013 Interest Mar 22 55.99 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 22 440.48 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 92722.58 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 22 40103.00 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83 (3 States) Total 195927.33 Up to Saturday, Mar 30 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 25 24190.00 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Mar 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 28 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 99764.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 28 52380.00 SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Mar 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 200294.71 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. SDL: State development loan