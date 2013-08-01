Aug 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in AUGUST from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1290.05885 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in AUGUST 1290058.85 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Aug 03 SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 15156.56 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 01 68610.13 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 01 50000.00 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) Total 210462.46 Up to Saturday, Aug 10 SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Aug 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 05 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 05 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 6858.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 205177.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 08 50072.50 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.51% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 10 2553.00 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 10 3009.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 10 22500.00 Total 310336.42 Up to Saturday, Aug 17 10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 12 3366.11 SDL 06.00%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.00 (2 States) SDL 06.02%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 2575.25 (KERALA) SDL 06.03%, 2013 Redemption Aug 14 5150.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 5.32% 2014 Interest Aug 16 1330.00 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 23644.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 33818.46 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 55313.80 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 50006.00 SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 17 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 17 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Aug 17 21060.00 Total 231199.27 Up to Saturday, Aug 24 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) 12.40% 2013 Redemption Aug 20 127269.12 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 22 50127.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 23 50000.00 SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 24 473.55 (2 States) 6.72% 2014 Interest Aug 24 5131.93 Total 256392.48 Up to Saturday, Aug 31 SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Aug 26 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Interest Aug 26 95.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Interest Aug 26 92.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Interest Aug 26 128.93 (KERALA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 26 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 26 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 26 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 179715.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 29 41924.50 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 281668.22 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. Cash Management Bills are not included. SDL: State development loan