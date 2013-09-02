Sep 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in SEPTEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1476.7048 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in SEPTEMBER 1476704.80 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Sep 07 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Sep 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Sep 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.38% 2015 Interest Sep 03 23247.00 7.27% 2013 Redemption Sep 03 476721.00 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Sep 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 05 134.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 06 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 05 82173.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 06 50065.00 SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Sep 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Sep 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 654036.87 Up to Saturday, Sep 14 SDL 05.78%, 2013 Redemption Sep 08 7562.42 (2 States) SDL 06.00%, 2013 Redemption Sep 08 2266.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Sep 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Sep 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Sep 10 849.00 (ASSAM) 7.40% 2035 Interest Sep 10 19240.00 8.52% FRB 2013 Redemption Sep 10 41704.00 10.18% 2026 Interest Sep 11 7635.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 167150.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 12 50025.30 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Sep 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Sep 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) Total 315241.29 Up to Saturday, Sep 21 SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Sep 16 1103.57 (11 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Sep 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Sep 18 1936.62 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Sep 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Sep 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Sep 20 706.91 (3 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 19 175802.50 364 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 20 50000.00 SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Sep 21 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 21 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Sep 21 113.00 (NAGALAND) SDL 05.90%, 2013 Redemption Sep 21 1953.79 (PUNJAB) 8.13% 2022 Interest Sep 21 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Sep 21 15008.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Sep 21 634.11 Total 292601.33 Up to Saturday, Sep 28 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Sep 23 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 23 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 23 440.48 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 23 91.83 (3 States) 8.20% 2025 Interest Sep 24 36900.00 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Sep 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Sep 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) 5.69% 2018 Interest Sep 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Sep 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Sep 25 4507.50 SDL 05.80%, 2014 Interest Sep 26 58.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Sep 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Sep 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Sep 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 26 97979.20 182 days T-Bill Redemption Sep 26 50000.00 SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Sep 28 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Sep 28 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Sep 28 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Sep 28 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Sep 28 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Sep 28 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Sep 28 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 211745.45 Up to Monday, Sep 30 SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Sep 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Sep 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Sep 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 3079.86 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 