Oct 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in OCTOBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 964.02627 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ Total inflows in OCTOBER 964026.27 ============================================================ Up to Saturday, Oct 05 SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Oct 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Oct 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 03 167210.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 04 50000.00 SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Oct 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Oct 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Oct 05 1167.94 (2 States) Total 224326.76 Up to Saturday, Oct 12 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Oct 07 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Oct 07 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Oct 08 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Oct 08 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Oct 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Oct 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.30% 2023 Interest Oct 09 4095.00 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Oct 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Oct 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 10 105855.00 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Oct 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Oct 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Oct 11 26520.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 11 50010.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Oct 12 25806.00 Total 253271.36 Up to Saturday, Oct 19 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Oct 14 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Oct 14 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Oct 14 134.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Oct 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Oct 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.37% 2014 Interest Oct 17 15477.00 9.85% 2015 Interest Oct 17 4925.00 7.49% 2017 Interest Oct 17 21721.00 SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Oct 18 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 18 33.00 (MANIPUR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 NIL 364 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 18 50000.00 SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Oct 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Oct 19 4819.50 Total 109536.80 Up to Saturday, Oct 26 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Oct 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Oct 21 762.36 (5 States) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Oct 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 7.32% 2014 Interest Oct 21 6588.00 8.24% 2018 Interest Oct 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Oct 22 3210.00 SDL 05.60%, 2014 Interest Oct 23 2100.08 (28 States) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Oct 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 24 162709.10 182 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 24 50000.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Oct 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Oct 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Oct 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) Total 267091.56 Up to Thursday, Oct 31 SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Oct 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Oct 28 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Oct 28 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1404.15 (5 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 255.60 (2 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1770.74 (3 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Oct 28 1496.25 (2 States) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Oct 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Interest Oct 29 921.43 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Oct 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Oct 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Oct 31 97813.50 Total 109799.79 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. 