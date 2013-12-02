Dec 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in DECEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1009.50221 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in DECEMBER 1009502.21 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Dec 07 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Dec 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Dec 03 14560.00 5.59% 2016 Interest Dec 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Dec 04 3371.50 SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Dec 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Dec 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Dec 05 432.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Dec 05 40365.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 05 132423.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 05 50012.50 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.02%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 721.60 (3 States) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 361.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 565.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 67.88 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Dec 07 226.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 8.33% 2036 Interest Dec 07 35819.00 Total 287684.14 Up to Saturday, Dec 14 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 734.11 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 40.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 949.90 (5 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 413.50 (HARYANA) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 207.50 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 648.96 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 09 253.50 (BIHAR) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 421.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Dec 09 833.45 (3 States) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Dec 09 429.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 09 1354.50 (3 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Dec 09 301.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 6.49% 2015 Interest Dec 09 12980.00 SDL 07.32%, 2014 Interest Dec 10 1559.37 (23 States) 8.12% 2020 Interest Dec 10 25172.00 8.15% 2022 Interest Dec 11 33822.50 SDL 06.95%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 260.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.00%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 247.81 (3 States) SDL 07.02%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 246.46 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.03%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 790.88 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2018 Interest Dec 12 532.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 6.05% 2019 Interest Dec 12 3327.50 6.17% 2023 Interest Dec 12 4319.00 8.83% 2041 Interest Dec 12 38410.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 77160.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 12 50065.00 SDL 08.74%, 2021 Interest Dec 14 152.95 (PUNJAB) 7.17% 2015 Interest Dec 14 20076.00 Total 276319.61 Up to Saturday, Dec 21 SDL 07.33%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 132.36 (KERALA) SDL 07.35%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 76.99 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.39%, 2015 Interest Dec 16 805.93 (10 States) SDL 07.81%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 132.77 (2 States) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 65.67 (ASSAM) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 320.68 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 180.81 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Dec 16 76.93 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 193.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.76%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 19.40 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.77%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 1554.00 (3 States) SDL 07.78%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 389.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.82%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 782.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.83%, 2023 Interest Dec 19 117.45 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 314.63 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 126.00 (2 States) SDL 08.41%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 378.45 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 86.66 (4 States) SDL 08.43%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 210.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.58%, 2017 Interest Dec 19 131.73 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 444.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 1585.31 (4 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 379.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 449.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.00%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 495.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 225.25 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Dec 19 903.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 111030.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 19 50010.00 SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 380.25 (2 States) SDL 08.46%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 211.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 440.79 (3 States) SDL 08.49%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 265.31 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 170.83 (ASSAM) SDL 08.57%, 2017 Interest Dec 20 42.85 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 711.20 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 89.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 356.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 669.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Dec 20 223.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.78%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 676.06 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 879.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.80%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 1284.36 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 572.65 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.83%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 176.60 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Dec 21 66.75 (NAGALAND) 7.34% FRB 2020 Interest Dec 21 4771.00 Total 183827.09 Up to Saturday, Dec 28 SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.11%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 325.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 1042.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 417.50 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 208.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.36%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 418.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 194.60 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Dec 23 79.52 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 84.00 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 421.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.44%, 2019 Interest Dec 23 633.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Dec 23 277.55 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Dec 23 1070.00 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Dec 23 430.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.35% 2024 Interest Dec 23 3675.00 SDL 06.34%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 61.96 (JHARKHAND) SDL 06.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 255.20 (KERALA) SDL 06.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 320.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.41%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 372.42 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 06.43%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 285.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 06.45%, 2018 Interest Dec 24 241.88 (BIHAR) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 19.50 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.82%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 195.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 1526.85 (6 States) SDL 07.84%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 196.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.89%, 2019 Interest Dec 24 394.50 (BIHAR) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 26 173593.10 364 days T-Bill Redemption Dec 26 50000.00 11.60% 2020 Interest Dec 27 2900.00 Total 240246.67 Up to Tuesday, Dec 31 SDL 09.38%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 375.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.40%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 235.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.59%, 2018 Interest Dec 30 479.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.30% 2042 Interest Dec 31 20335.00 Total 21424.70 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included