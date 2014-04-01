(Refiling to add T-BILL redemption data to be paid on Apr 30) Apr 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in APRIL from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1392.19226 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in APRIL 1392192.26 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Apr 05 SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Apr 03 262.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 175.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 663.75 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 1683.40 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Apr 03 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 134672.80 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 03 50110.00 SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Apr 05 241.99 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Apr 05 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.85%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 712.43 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 444.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.89%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1111.25 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2021 Interest Apr 05 1167.94 (2 States) Total 191899.56 Up to Saturday, Apr 12 SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 191.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 123.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 205.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.22%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 904.20 (2 States) SDL 08.23%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 617.25 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 103.53 (2 States) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 723.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 208.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 626.25 (2 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Apr 07 41.85 (GOA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 635.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Apr 07 424.50 (BIHAR) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Apr 09 349.65 (2 States) SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 300.12 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 811.20 (2 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Apr 09 1755.60 (3 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Apr 09 209.75 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Apr 09 840.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 340.00 (KERALA) SDL 08.55%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 90.54 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.89%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 444.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.20%, 2018 Interest Apr 09 575.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.22%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 216.28 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 1489.25 (4 States) SDL 09.29%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 743.20 (2 States) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 372.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 583.13 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 467.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 09 704.25 (BIHAR) 6.30% 2023 Interest Apr 09 4095.00 SDL 08.31%, 2017 Interest Apr 10 103.88 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.49%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 281.44 (HARYANA) SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 127.50 (3 States) SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Apr 10 638.25 (PUNJAB) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 10 50830.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 10 60006.50 SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 26520.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 Total 213393.47 Up to Saturday, Apr 19 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 15 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 7.37% 2014 Redemption Apr 16 422528.82 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 80035.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 50040.00 SDL 07.99%, 2016 Interest Apr 19 61.22 (KERALA) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Apr 19 19.34 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 19 33.00 (MANIPUR) SDL 09.03%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 225.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.04%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 219.41 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 678.75 (2 States) SDL 09.06%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 453.00 (2 States) SDL 09.08%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 681.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.09%, 2021 Interest Apr 19 1249.88 (2 States) 10.71% 2016 Interest Apr 19 4819.50 Total 595401.73 Up to Saturday, Apr 26 SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Apr 21 111.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Apr 21 762.36 (5 States) SDL 08.44%, 2021 Interest Apr 21 748.21 (WEST BENGAL) 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 21 4758.00 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 05.60%, 2014 Redemption Apr 23 77103.10 (28 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 64110.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 60000.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) Total 256312.34 Up to Wednesday, Apr 30 SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 28 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 28 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 1404.15 (5 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 255.60 (2 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 1770.74 (3 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 1496.25 (2 States) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 29 538.31 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 73557.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 50025.00 Total 135185.17 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]