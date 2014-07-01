Jul 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in JULY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1065.853 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in JULY 1065853.14 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Jul 05 SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 762.30 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 234.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 891.10 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 328.65 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 611.00 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 01 554.72 (TAMIL NADU) 7.57% FRB 2015 Interest Jul 02 2271.00 12.30% 2016 Interest Jul 02 8074.86 9.13% FRB 2017 Interest Jul 02 1369.50 6.25% 2018 Interest Jul 02 5277.13 5.64% 2019 Interest Jul 02 2820.00 6.35% 2020 Interest Jul 02 19367.50 8.30% 2040 Interest Jul 02 29880.00 SDL 07.93%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 87.23 (2 States) SDL 07.94%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 198.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.95%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 1391.25 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 877.80 (3 States) SDL 08.02%, 2023 Interest Jul 03 280.70 (CHATTISGARH) 8.07% JUL 2017 Interest Jul 03 20175.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 03 128394.30 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 03 30000.00 SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 222.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 578.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 637.07 (2 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Jul 04 22.30 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 209.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 849.49 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Jul 05 201.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 256567.34 Up to Saturday, Jul 12 SDL 05.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 290.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 06.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 270.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 06.05%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 567.19 (GUJARAT) SDL 06.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 07 587.77 (4 States) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 81.20 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 509.38 (2 States) SDL 08.16%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 382.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.17%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 408.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.19%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 409.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.22%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 41.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 82.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.26%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 206.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.30%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 622.50 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 1062.05 (2 States) SDL 08.33%, 2020 Interest Jul 07 624.75 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 324.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 519.00 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 779.40 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2021 Interest Jul 07 651.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.93%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 396.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.96%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 796.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.97%, 2019 Interest Jul 08 398.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.03%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 120.45 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.06%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 241.80 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 847.35 (2 States) SDL 08.08%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 808.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Jul 08 338.32 (KERALA) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 900.76 (3 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 527.04 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 432.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 216.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Jul 09 564.20 (BIHAR) 7.99% 2017 Interest Jul 09 28364.50 8.33% 2026 Interest Jul 09 37485.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 141000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 10 50130.00 SDL 08.57%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 149.98 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.58%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 21.45 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.62%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 43.10 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 543.13 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 2180.00 (3 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 269.63 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Jul 11 787.50 (2 States) SDL 09.81%, 2018 Interest Jul 11 245.25 (PUNJAB) Total 276226.82 Up to Saturday, Jul 19 SDL 06.65%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 332.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 06.70%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 502.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 06.73%, 2019 Interest Jul 14 1108.69 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.02%, 2015 Interest Jul 14 1105.07 (20 States) SDL 08.62%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 96.98 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.65%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 403.66 (5 States) SDL 08.66%, 2016 Interest Jul 14 129.90 (MADHYA PRADESH) 6.90% 2019 Interest Jul 14 15525.00 8.07% 2017 Interest Jul 15 27841.50 SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 276.90 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1180.87 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1156.25 (3 States) SDL 09.26%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 1250.10 (2 States) SDL 09.29%, 2024 Interest Jul 16 929.00 (2 States) 8.19% 2020 Interest Jul 16 30303.00 SDL 08.50%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 130.48 (HARYANA) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 128.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.74%, 2018 Interest Jul 17 45.01 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.80%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 220.00 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.48%, 2023 Interest Jul 17 474.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 17 30000.00 SDL 07.61%, 2016 Interest Jul 18 266.54 (8 States) SDL 08.67%, 2017 Interest Jul 18 867.00 (3 States) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 8.80 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 529.80 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1215.50 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 1508.93 (4 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 444.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 222.25 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jul 18 668.25 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.96%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 199.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.99%, 2017 Interest Jul 19 285.48 (3 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 213.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 426.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.54%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 800.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 633.35 (4 States) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 19 214.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 6.83% 2039 Interest Jul 19 4439.50 Total 216082.17 Up to Saturday, Jul 26 SDL 05.90%, 2017 Interest Jul 21 2133.76 (27 States) SDL 07.32%, 2016 Interest Jul 21 115.85 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.33%, 2016 Interest Jul 21 60.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.12%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 203.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.15%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 786.93 (2 States) SDL 08.18%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 409.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.25%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 907.50 (4 States) SDL 08.27%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 20.68 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.29%, 2020 Interest Jul 21 32.77 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 214.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 429.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 1182.50 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Jul 21 430.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 312.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2019 Interest Jul 22 2158.75 (3 States) SDL 07.00%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 1097.25 (3 States) SDL 07.09%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 142.97 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 649.74 (2 States) SDL 07.13%, 2019 Interest Jul 23 582.02 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jul 23 212.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.56%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 856.00 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 309.22 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 677.82 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 859.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Jul 23 345.60 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 25 206500.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 24 50070.00 SDL 07.84%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 215.34 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 294.38 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 179.25 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.87%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 1042.78 (3 States) SDL 07.89%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 927.08 (2 States) SDL 07.90%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 69.92 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 07.92%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 198.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 98.03 (ASSAM) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Jul 25 39.90 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.60%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 150.50 (3 States) SDL 08.65%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 540.63 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.66%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 1818.60 (3 States) SDL 08.67%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 108.38 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.70%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 600.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 326.63 (HARYANA) SDL 08.72%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 558.52 (BIHAR) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Jul 25 654.75 (MADHYA PRADESH) 7.17% FRB 2035 Interest Jul 25 125.48 Total 280722.59 Up to Thursday, Jul 31 SDL 08.00%, 2017 Interest Jul 28 400.00 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2017 Interest Jul 28 107.39 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Jul 28 50.33 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Jul 30 388.50 (2 States) SDL 09.35%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 701.25 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 730.86 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.38%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 154.77 (2 States) SDL 09.40%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 896.59 (2 States) SDL 09.41%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 1411.50 (2 States) SDL 09.42%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.60%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 336.00 (CHATTISGARH) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Jul 30 218.03 (JHARKHAND) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jul 31 30000.00 Total 36254.22 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included