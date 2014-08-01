Aug 1 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in AUGUST from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1200.28655 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ Total inflows in AUGUST 1200286.55 ============================================================ Up to Saturday, Aug 02 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 01 128050.00 SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 01 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Aug 01 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Aug 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Aug 02 25035.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Aug 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Aug 02 33460.56 Total 239548.52 Up to Saturday, Aug 09 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 1180.40 (4 States) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 04 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Aug 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Aug 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Aug 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Aug 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Aug 07 4117.26 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 145000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 07 51453.00 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Aug 08 112.13 (NAGALAND) 10.03% 2019 Interest Aug 09 3009.00 Total 222975.29 Up to Saturday, Aug 16 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Aug 11 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.77% FRB 2015 Interest Aug 11 2931.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Aug 11 22500.00 SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) 10.47% 2015 Interest Aug 12 1973.28 SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Aug 14 247.25 (HARYANA) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 94000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 14 60000.00 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Aug 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Aug 16 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Aug 16 37544.46 Total 293815.27 Up to Saturday, Aug 23 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Aug 19 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Aug 19 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Aug 19 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Aug 19 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Aug 19 21060.00 SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Aug 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Aug 21 1180.44 (17 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 21 104005.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 21 50512.80 SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Aug 22 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Aug 22 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Aug 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) Total 199047.96 Up to Saturday, Aug 30 SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Aug 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 25 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 473.55 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 2795.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 2682.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 3685.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 28 104000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 28 60020.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) Total 244899.50 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]