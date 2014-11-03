Nov 3 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in NOVEMBER from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1466.4691 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in NOVEMBER 1466469.10 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Nov 08 SDL 07.36%, 2014 Redemption Nov 03 52710.14 (25 States) 7.80% 2020 Interest Nov 03 29250.00 7.56% 2014 Redemption Nov 03 342437.15 SDL 07.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 05 887.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 05 166550.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 05 60000.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Nov 07 860.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest Nov 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 232.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 233.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.34%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 280.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 46.75 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.36%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 702.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 585.63 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 352.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest Nov 07 706.50 (WEST BENGAL) 8.98% FRB 2016 Interest Nov 07 2694.00 SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest Nov 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest Nov 08 36478.50 Total 699190.62 Up to Saturday, Nov 15 SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 84.10 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 842.00 (2 States) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 421.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Nov 10 189.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest Nov 10 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 10 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Nov 10 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest Nov 10 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest Nov 10 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 10 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest Nov 10 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Nov 10 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 10 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest Nov 11 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest Nov 11 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Nov 11 1167.75 (4 States) SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest Nov 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest Nov 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest Nov 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 11.83% 2014 Redemption Nov 12 53407.23 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 123171.90 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 13 49010.00 SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 209.75 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 378.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 890.40 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.55%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 427.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.69%, 2017 Interest Nov 14 347.60 (KERALA) 8.35% 2022 Interest Nov 14 32147.50 9.15% 2024 Interest Nov 14 42090.00 SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 598.65 (2 States) SDL 09.22%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 737.60 (2 States) SDL 09.23%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 461.50 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 1062.60 (3 States) SDL 09.25%, 2024 Interest Nov 15 9.25 (MIZORAM) Total 319617.01 Up to Saturday, Nov 22 SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 845.22 (6 States) SDL 07.80%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 35.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.82%, 2016 Interest Nov 17 61.08 (4 States) SDL 07.34%, 2015 Interest Nov 18 137.63 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Nov 18 588.00 (2 States) SDL 07.77%, 2015 Interest Nov 19 2934.78 (26 States) 10.79% 2015 Interest Nov 19 539.16 SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest Nov 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest Nov 20 27566.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 20 90000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 20 60000.00 SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest Nov 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest Nov 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Nov 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest Nov 21 1092.02 SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Nov 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) Total 196138.45 Up to Saturday, Nov 29 SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 891.44 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Nov 24 420.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.21%, 2024 Interest Nov 24 1381.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest Nov 24 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest Nov 24 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest Nov 24 7958.08 7.94% 2021 Interest Nov 24 19453.00 SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Nov 25 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest Nov 25 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.83% 2023 Interest Nov 25 36644.50 SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest Nov 26 868.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest Nov 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 27 105000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Nov 27 60000.00 SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 83.90 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 212.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 425.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 426.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Nov 28 244.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 29.58 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.11%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 1753.68 (4 States) SDL 09.14%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 685.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.15%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 457.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.18%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 986.85 (2 States) SDL 09.19%, 2024 Interest Nov 28 551.40 (KERALA) Total 251523.03 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included