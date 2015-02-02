Feb 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in FEBRUARY from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1272.2096 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount

(mln rupees) =========================================================== Total inflows in FEBRUARY 1272209.60 =========================================================== Up to Saturday, Feb 07 SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 1721.25 (5 States) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 02 106.63 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.05%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 678.75 (3 States) SDL 09.10%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 190.42 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.15%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 137.25 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 02 40.41 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 517.53 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.49%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 759.20 (KERALA) SDL 09.53%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 476.50 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 02 492.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.86%, 2018 Interest Feb 02 147.90 (KERALA) SDL 09.89%, 2018 Interest Feb 02 494.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.90%, 2018 Interest Feb 02 396.00 (WEST BENGAL) 6.05% FEB 2019 Interest Feb 02 16032.50 8.08% 2022 Interest Feb 02 27863.64 8.26% 2027 Interest Feb 02 30325.49 8.32% 2032 Interest Feb 02 37204.56 SDL 08.31%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 332.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 166.40 (HARYANA) SDL 08.34%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 625.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 827.97 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 404.25 (ASSAM) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 03 79.34 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.32%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 1014.00 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 502.20 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 04 210.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.32%, 2015 Interest Feb 05 91.50 (KERALA) SDL 07.95%, 2017 Interest Feb 05 79.50 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 07.95%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 596.25 (2 States) SDL 07.99%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 799.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.01%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 190.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.02%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 802.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest Feb 05 602.25 (UTTAR PRADESH) 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 05 60000.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 06 145000.00 SDL 07.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 236.74 (3 States) SDL 07.26%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 435.60 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.27%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 834.23 (2 States) SDL 07.29%, 2019 Interest Feb 06 364.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 246.81 (HARYANA) SDL 08.67%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1127.10 (2 States) SDL 08.68%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 434.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.69%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.25 (BIHAR) SDL 08.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 217.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 06 1090.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 11.43% 2015 Interest Feb 07 4117.26 Total 339714.82 Up to Saturday, Feb 14 SDL 08.68%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 108.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.69%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 1520.75 (3 States) SDL 08.71%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 1088.75 (2 States) SDL 08.73%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 69.84 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 333.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 245.03 (HARYANA) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 2809.80 (6 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 580.45 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Feb 09 112.13 (NAGALAND) 10.03% 2019 Interest Feb 09 3009.00 SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 212.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 213.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.53%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 426.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 427.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 1498.00 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2021 Interest Feb 10 429.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) 9.18% FRB 2015 Interest Feb 10 2754.00 7.50% 2034 Interest Feb 10 22500.00 SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 237.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.50%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 213.75 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 475.50 (HARYANA) SDL 09.53%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 583.14 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.55%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 570.61 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.63%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 1624.00 (2 States) SDL 09.64%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 482.00 (BIHAR) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 338.45 (JHARKHAND) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 290.70 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 12 486.00 (WEST BENGAL) 10.47% 2015 Redemption Feb 12 39667.29 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 140510.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 12 38300.00 SDL 08.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 13 132.75 (HARYANA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 992.20 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 880.43 (3 States) SDL 09.05%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 90.50 (GOA) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 13 136.05 (HARYANA) SDL 09.11%, 2019 Interest Feb 13 136.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 667.63 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 482.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.71%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 873.90 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.82%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 245.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.87%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 246.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.89%, 2023 Interest Feb 14 247.25 (HARYANA) Total 267249.29 Up to Saturday, Feb 21 SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 633.44 (KERALA) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 342.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 16 513.51 (UTTAR PRADESH) 8.20% 2022 Interest Feb 16 23629.26 8.24% 2027 Interest Feb 16 38476.08 8.28% 2032 Interest Feb 16 37544.46 SDL 07.40%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 74.00 (2 States) SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 148.80 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1773.93 (5 States) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Feb 18 1125.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 87.23 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.96%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 597.00 (2 States) SDL 07.98%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 319.20 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.00%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 1346.83 (4 States) SDL 08.01%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 600.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.02%, 2018 Interest Feb 18 156.10 (4 States) SDL 08.30%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 124.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 256.56 (3 States) SDL 08.36%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 146.30 (KERALA) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 460.64 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 315.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 127.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 1881.02 (4 States) SDL 08.52%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 868.19 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2021 Interest Feb 18 320.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.90%, 2017 Interest Feb 18 165.48 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 7.02% 2016 Interest Feb 18 21060.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 130031.40 364 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 18 60000.00 SDL 08.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 214.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 215.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 2001.99 (4 States) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 432.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Feb 20 433.00 (JHARKHAND) SDL 05.85%, 2015 Redemption Feb 21 41537.40 (17 States) Total 367959.75 Up to Saturday, Feb 28 SDL 08.10%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 19.04 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 153.19 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 327.60 (2 States) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 230.65 (2 States) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Feb 23 682.34 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.74%, 2016 Interest Feb 23 786.60 (2 States) SDL 08.74%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 218.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.75%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 1050.00 (2 States) SDL 08.76%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 1533.00 (2 States) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 190.30 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 616.00 (2 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 197.58 (HARYANA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 400.50 (2 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 534.60 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 401.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 85.03 (3 States) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Feb 23 672.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Feb 24 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Feb 24 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Feb 24 473.55 (2 States) SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Feb 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Feb 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Feb 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Feb 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Feb 26 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 26 165000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Feb 26 50000.00 SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 536.40 (2 States) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 505.68 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 538.80 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 67.50 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.07%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 453.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.08%, 2019 Interest Feb 27 227.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.10%, 2024 Interest Feb 27 682.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Feb 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Feb 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Feb 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Feb 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Feb 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Feb 28 23452.50 Total 297285.73 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included [Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com]