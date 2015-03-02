Mar 2 Inflows into the Indian Money Market in MARCH from interest payments and redemptions of government securities, state development loans and treasury bills are estimated at 1234.45363 billion rupees. The details of inflows are given below- ============================================================ Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================ Total inflows in MARCH 1234453.63 ============================================================ Up to Saturday, Mar 07 SDL 07.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 39.29 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.65%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 459.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 266.88 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.76%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1164.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 07.77%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 963.87 (3 States) SDL 07.80%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 585.00 (HARYANA) SDL 07.83%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 1566.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.98%, 2019 Interest Mar 02 177.38 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.46%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 805.50 (2 States) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 97.89 (3 States) SDL 08.48%, 2021 Interest Mar 03 869.20 (3 States) 7.38% 2015 Interest Mar 03 20802.61 SDL 08.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 04 127.65 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 05 348.40 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1091.48 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 557.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 1272.53 (3 States) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 05 134.25 (ASSAM) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 05 170000.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 05 60000.00 SDL 08.60%, 2023 Interest Mar 07 1053.50 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 1055.95 (4 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 07 1118.45 (3 States) SDL 08.63%, 2021 Interest Mar 07 863.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 07 532.04 (KERALA) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 07 1209.60 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 07 519.60 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1248.80 (2 States) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 223.25 (HARYANA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 670.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 1118.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.96%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 254.02 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 448.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 899.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest Mar 07 90.10 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 272633.48 Up to Saturday, Mar 14 SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 515.63 (2 States) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 621.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 518.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.31%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 1271.43 (2 States) SDL 08.32%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 624.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.37%, 2019 Interest Mar 09 251.05 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 1572.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 336.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 09 420.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) 7.40% 2035 Interest Mar 09 19240.00 SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 10.46 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.28%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 316.78 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 391.76 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 84.00 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.43%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 480.51 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 829.13 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.45%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 633.75 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1649.20 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 87.66 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 515.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 42.55 (GOA) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 1256.26 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 426.50 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.54%, 2020 Interest Mar 10 789.10 (2 States) SDL 08.57%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 1285.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.75%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 234.06 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.78%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 498.27 (BIHAR) SDL 08.80%, 2018 Interest Mar 10 792.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.89%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 849.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 505.69 (2 States) SDL 09.00%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 360.00 (2 States) SDL 09.01%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 540.60 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.02%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 36.08 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 09.04%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 904.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.06%, 2019 Interest Mar 10 181.20 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.06%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 906.00 (TELANGANA) SDL 09.08%, 2024 Interest Mar 10 908.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 47.94 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.50%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 701.58 (2 States) SDL 09.51%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 951.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 238.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 715.50 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 11 1369.25 (2 States) 10.18% 2026 Interest Mar 11 7635.00 SDL 09.60%, 2018 Interest Mar 12 691.20 (2 States) SDL 09.65%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 603.12 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.67%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 556.03 (2 States) SDL 09.69%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 268.90 (3 States) SDL 09.70%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 970.00 (2 States) SDL 09.71%, 2024 Interest Mar 12 1475.92 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 12 93000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 12 50000.00 SDL 08.25%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 82.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.32%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 297.22 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.30 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 88.22 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.39%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 95.31 (3 States) SDL 08.40%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 197.40 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Mar 14 105.63 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 14 648.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 22.33 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 272.67 (2 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 201.83 (KERALA) SDL 08.99%, 2022 Interest Mar 14 254.87 (GUJARAT) Total 202463.07 Up to Saturday, Mar 21 SDL 07.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 16 155.95 (2 States) SDL 07.53%, 2015 Interest Mar 16 1103.57 (11 States) SDL 08.36%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 1167.27 (3 States) SDL 08.37%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 230.18 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.38%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 523.75 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 73.56 (2 States) SDL 08.42%, 2021 Interest Mar 16 195.77 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1199.03 (3 States) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 210.75 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 211.25 (KERALA) SDL 08.46%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 250.67 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.49%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1238.27 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.55%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 145.98 (2 States) SDL 08.59%, 2019 Interest Mar 18 1936.62 (2 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 98752.20 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 19 60520.00 SDL 08.42%, 2017 Interest Mar 20 42.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.52%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 230.51 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.54%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 727.61 (4 States) SDL 08.55%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 68.72 (3 States) SDL 08.62%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 129.30 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.63%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 647.25 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.64%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 475.20 (BIHAR) SDL 08.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 1081.25 (2 States) SDL 08.66%, 2023 Interest Mar 20 649.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 20 348.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 88.70 (GOA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 333.38 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 1946.88 (3 States) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 757.35 (3 States) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest Mar 20 706.91 (3 States) Total 176147.46 Up to Saturday, Mar 28 SDL 07.70%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 288.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 567.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 1158.53 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 203.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 814.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 489.00 (HARYANA) SDL 08.16%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 122.40 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.16%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 204.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.19%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 178.54 (KERALA) SDL 08.20%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 288.33 (3 States) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 287.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.22%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 411.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 23 20.60 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.37%, 2020 Interest Mar 23 502.20 (2 States) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 23 838.82 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 23 440.48 (2 States) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 91.83 (3 States) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Mar 23 57.17 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 778.50 (4 States) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 23 1082.50 (2 States) SDL 09.02%, 2022 Interest Mar 23 150.18 (2 States) SDL 09.03%, 2022 Interest Mar 23 285.80 (2 States) SDL 09.04%, 2022 Interest Mar 23 113.00 (NAGALAND) 8.13% 2022 Interest Mar 23 28656.33 8.28% 2027 Interest Mar 23 36950.43 8.33% 2032 Interest Mar 23 634.11 SDL 08.89%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 111.13 (2 States) SDL 08.90%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 1246.00 (4 States) SDL 08.94%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 447.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.95%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 469.88 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.96%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 448.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.99%, 2019 Interest Mar 24 89.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.99%, 2024 Interest Mar 24 899.00 (WEST BENGAL) 8.20% 2025 Interest Mar 24 36900.00 SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 40.40 (GOA) SDL 08.09%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.56 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.13%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 58.15 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.15%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 39.36 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 198.14 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 78.23 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 111.20 (KERALA) SDL 08.28%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 145.39 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.30%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 650.86 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.34%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 53.95 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.38%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 678.78 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 580.23 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.40%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 11.36 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2020 Interest Mar 25 22.71 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.43%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 251.06 (ASSAM) SDL 08.45%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 329.97 (BIHAR) SDL 08.47%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 70.34 (4 States) SDL 08.48%, 2019 Interest Mar 25 1.25 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 09.65%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 281.71 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.68%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 242.00 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 485.00 (2 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 163.31 (3 States) SDL 09.79%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 594.16 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.80%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 319.31 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.81%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 250.94 (HARYANA) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 391.04 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.94%, 2023 Interest Mar 25 745.50 (WEST BENGAL) 5.69% 2018 Interest Mar 25 4588.99 5.97% 2025 Interest Mar 25 4981.35 6.01% 2028 Interest Mar 25 4507.50 SDL 08.35%, 2017 Interest Mar 26 307.95 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.81%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 44.05 (PUDUCHERRY) SDL 08.82%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 49.39 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.83%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 220.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.88%, 2018 Interest Mar 26 222.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.45%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 680.40 (4 States) SDL 09.46%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 439.89 (3 States) SDL 09.47%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 937.53 (3 States) SDL 09.48%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 616.20 (2 States) SDL 09.49%, 2024 Interest Mar 26 11.86 (NAGALAND) 182 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 26 56318.10 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 27 209350.00 SDL 08.35%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 198.31 (2 States) SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 151.02 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.40%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 467.30 (3 States) SDL 08.41%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 420.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.46%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 36.68 (3 States) SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 34.72 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 08.70%, 2018 Interest Mar 27 49.87 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) Total 407724.17 Up to Tuesday, Mar 31 SDL 07.42%, 2015 Interest Mar 30 54.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.45%, 2015 Interest Mar 30 136.69 (3 States) SDL 07.50%, 2015 Interest Mar 30 122.49 (2 States) SDL 07.69%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 17.30 (NAGALAND) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 19.25 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 07.71%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 19.28 (MIZORAM) SDL 07.72%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 87.33 (UTTARAKHAND) SDL 07.74%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 32.90 (MANIPUR) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 67.81 (2 States) SDL 07.79%, 2016 Interest Mar 30 463.26 (2 States) SDL 08.35%, 2020 Interest Mar 30 58.45 (SIKKIM) SDL 08.40%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 12.34 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.41%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 42.05 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.61%, 2023 Interest Mar 30 43.05 (ARUNACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest Mar 30 129.90 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.74%, 2023 Interest Mar 30 240.35 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 715.33 (2 States) SDL 09.24%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 346.50 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 300.63 (KERALA) SDL 09.28%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 385.12 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.32%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 120.72 (2 States) SDL 09.36%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 312.44 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.39%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 169.79 (HARYANA) SDL 09.42%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 47.10 (TRIPURA) SDL 09.49%, 2022 Interest Mar 30 569.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 9.20% 2030 Interest Mar 30 28466.89 91 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 31 82020.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Mar 31 60485.00 Total 175485.46 NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. NOTE: The t-bill redemption value is the total of competitive and non-competitive bids accepted. MSS is the value corresponding to the above bids accepted. SDL: State development loan Cash Management Bills are not included